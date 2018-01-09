Casio debuts fitness hybrid watch, solar-assisted GPS watch for outdoors

At CES 2018, Casio introduced two new types of watches to its extensive collection of timepieces. Known as the GB-800 and GPR-B1000, both devices connect to the G-Shock Connected app to help track different metrics and information.

As part of G-Shock‘s new G-Squad series, Casio debuted the GBA-800 — a hybrid fitness watch that you can still pair with casual looks. It will come in six different models, all of which will be offered in monotone color palettes with analog hands. Using a built-in accelerometer to measure your daily steps and walking or running pace, the amount of steps you’ve taken will be displayed on the watch.

Once you pair your smartphone to the G-Shock Connected app, available for iOS and Android, via Bluetooth, the step tracker will display your steps taken along with calories burned — both on a map and graph. The app will also graphically display step count and pace into five metabolic equivalent (MET) levels, which is tracked on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Other features on the G-Shock Connected app include dual time display with over 300 cities globally, timers that can be used for interval training, the ability to list recorded stopwatch data, and more. If you ever lose your phone, the Phone Finder function will activate an alarm with the press of a watch button.

Casio also added to G-Shock’s Rangeman “Master of G” series of watches with the unveiling of GPR-B1000. Available in two different models, the watch includes solar-assisted GPS navigation — a first for a G-Shock watch.

For those unfamiliar with Rangeman, the watches are designed to be used in extreme conditions outdoors. Each watch features Triple Sensor to measure atmospheric pressure and altitude, compass bearing, as well as temperature.

The GPR-B1000 collects location data from GPS satellites and in real time, displays your current location on a route and bearing to a destination. By turning on GPS navigation, the watch allows you to automatically record tracks in four-second or one-minute intervals. With a backtracking feature, it also uses track data to help take you back to where you started.

As for point memory, you can push a button on the watch to save data such as longitude and latitude, altitude, as well as temperature. There’s also the option to set up to 60 point icons in order to indicate the type of point.

When paired with the G-Shock Connected app, the watch will receive data from time servers in order to provide you with the accurate time anywhere in the world. Other in-app features include creating routes, setting start and end points when navigating to a specific destination, along with the ability to save tracks on 2D or 3D maps.

The 2 mm thick ceramic case also supports wireless charging, and makes the watch waterproof down to 200 meters and shock-resistant. With dual wireless and solar charging systems, you’ll be able to use GPS navigation outdoors for about 33 hours when on a wireless charge of about five hours.

If you find the battery is draining, you can continue to use GPS functions after charging the watch in bright light. But that requires four hours of solar charge for one hour of use.

While there’s no confirmed release date and price for G-Shock’s GBA-800 fitness hybrid smartwatch, the GPR-B1000 will be released this April. The watch will cost you $800 and can be purchased at G-Shock stores and select retailers.