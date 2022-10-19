Apple’s new iPad Pro (2022) seemed to land out of nowhere, and if you’ve got your eye on the most powerful iPad in the Apple lineup, chances are you want to check whether it’s got wireless charging before you spend your hard-earned cash. Wireless charging isn’t a common feature on tablets, and we’ve got some good news and bad news when it comes to Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

The bad news

Let’s start with the bad news: The Apple iPad Pro (2022) doesn’t have wireless charging. There were rumors the next iPad Pro would come with wireless charging and MagSafe, but this never came to pass. With that said, most tablets on the market don’t offer wireless charging, so you’re not really missing out.

Is it a big deal?

Now for the good news: Since most of us have never owned a tablet without wireless charging, you’re not likely to miss it here. The new Apple iPad Pro (2022) packs a 28.65-watt-hour battery in the 11-inch model and a 40.88-watt-hour battery in the 12.9-inch model, which are two hefty battery cells..

Although battery life remains unchanged from last year’s model, Apple still promises a solid 10 hours of use on the Wi-Fi variant and nine hours on the cellular model. That means you can charge your tablet up via the included USB-C cable in the morning and still be good to go when you get home from the office at night, with juice to spare.

Which tablets have wireless charging?

If you absolutely can’t live without wireless charging, you’re not going to find it on any of Apple’s offerings or on most Samsung tablets, either. But there are a few tablets out there that offer wireless charging. Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 10 Plus both boast wireless charging, though neither are as powerful as the iPad Pro (2022). If you’d rather use a foldable phone as a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is compatible with wireless charging and runs Android 12L, making multitasking a breeze.

Don’t have a wall charger?

If you don’t have a wall charger and your tablet doesn’t have wireless charging, there are plenty of other ways to keep it topped up:

Connect your iPad Pro (2022) to your MacBook or computer with the included USB-C cable.

Use a portable charger to keep your battery full — we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you.

Pick up a car charger if you’re going to be traveling with your iPad Pro.

Finally, you could always grab a solar charger if you want to charge your devices in an eco-friendly way, though they’re not as efficient as traditional chargers.

While it’s a bit disappointing the new iPad Pro (2022) didn’t come with the rumored wireless charging and MagSafe, it’s definitely not a dealbreaker if you’re considering dropping your dollars on Apple’s latest M2-powered tablet.

