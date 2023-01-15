 Skip to main content
Does the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?

Revealed at CES 2023, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is a solid budget smartphone that brings a lot to the table for its $200 price tag. While a smartphone that costs so little compared to its flagship counterparts is bound to be missing some more premium features, there’s still a lot to love about the A14. The follow-up to last year’s A13, the Galaxy A14 5G is a great phone for anyone looking to experience Android 13 without breaking the bank. But here’s an important question: Does the Galaxy A14 5G have a headphone jack?

Whenever a new device from Samsung launches, there are bound to be questions regarding the phone’s specific hardware features. One point of interest for just about every smartphone is whether or not it has a headphone jack. As audio hardware has continuously moved in the wireless direction, more and more phones have been launching without them. But they aren’t excluded from every release, so there’s always a chance for a phone to still get a headphone jack.

The Galaxy A14 5G does have a headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy A14 in hand.
While Samsung has largely abandoned the 3.5mm headphone jack on its flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S22, they’re still featured on some of the manufacturer’s budget devices. The Galaxy A14 5G does have a 3.5mm headphone jack next to its USB-C charging port on its bottom edge, a welcome surprise for those who are still using wired headphones.

If your wired headphones use USB-C instead of a 3.5mm jack, you’ll still be able to use them through the A14’s USB-C port. Using the headphone jack, you’ll also be able to hook the A14 up to wired speakers that use the 3.5mm input.

It’s worth pointing out that, when phones have headphone jacks, they may end up with a lower IP rating. This means that you might need to be careful of bringing the A14 to the pool or beach since it is not as water- or dust-resistant as other, more premium Samsung models. The A14, like the A13 before it, doesn’t have an official IP rating.

Other listening options on the Galaxy A14

It’s certainly nice to know that the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a headphone jack for wired listening options, but that doesn’t mean wireless headphones won’t work with the phone. Like all other current Samsung devices, the Galaxy A14 uses a Bluetooth connection for wireless headsets. This means that you don’t need to use wired headphones if you don’t want to. However, the option is always there should you want it.

The Galaxy A14 also supports a Bluetooth connection to wireless speakers and other audio players, such as smart TVs. The Galaxy A14 5G uses Bluetooth 5.2, the current industry standard.

