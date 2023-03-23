 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Samsung Galaxy A54 have a headphone jack?

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is Samsung’s budget flagship that’s a solid pick for anyone looking to get the best the company has to offer without breaking the bank. Every time a new smartphone like the Galaxy A54 launches, it can feel like questions about the phone’s technical specs take up the majority of the conversation. The hardware features are equally as important since they’re the things that prospective buyers will be physically interacting with when using the phone.

When it comes to frequently asked hardware questions, questions about 3.5mm headphone jacks are usually the ones asked most often. Although much of the world has moved on to relying primarily on wireless headphones, there are still those who use wired headphones as their main way of consuming audio content. Most major flagships have dropped headphone jacks entirely, but there’s a devoted group of budget devices that still feature them for headphone users who prefer wired connections. Here’s what you need to know about the Galaxy A54’s audio options and if it has a headphone jack.

Related Videos

The Samsung Galaxy A54 doesn’t have a headphone jack

The top edge of the Galaxy A54.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In short: No, the Samsung Galaxy A54 doesn’t feature a headphone jack. Like many current smartphones, the only port it has is a USB-C charging port on its bottom edge. Recently, Samsung has started greatly restricting which of its devices get headphone jacks. In terms of its flagship models, the Galaxy S20 was the first to drop the port entirely in 2020, and we’ve been seeing fewer and fewer Samsung smartphones with them ever since — including the most recent Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Related

If you’re looking for a current Galaxy device that does have a 3.5mm headphone jack, the Galaxy A14 is another budget phone that does feature the audio input. Obviously, that’s less than ideal for wired headphone users who are eyeing or have recently purchased the Galaxy A54, but there are a few different options for listening to audio content on the phone.

Other audio listening options on the Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The easiest way to listen to audio on the Galaxy A54 is with wireless headphones. While they can certainly be more pricy than wired options, there are still plenty of wireless headphones and wireless earbuds that are similarly priced to wired options.

For people who are still using wired headphones, you can still use them with the Galaxy A54 through a 3.5mm to USB-C dongle adaptor. Unfortunately, dongles like these aren’t the most convenient way to use wired headphones since they can be a little buggy. Additionally, you won’t be able to use wired charging while the headphones are taking up the USB-C port. It’s not the optimal way to listen to audio on the Galaxy A54, but it can be a last resort if need be.

Editors' Recommendations

You can now try the OnePlus 11 for free for 100 days — here’s how
Someone holding the OnePlus 11.

Buying a new smartphone is always a gamble in terms of customer satisfaction — mainly because they cost so much and can be so different from the device that the buyer is currently using.

To combat this, OnePlus is giving customers the chance to try the OnePlus 11 entirely risk-free. Starting today, the company is running the "100 Days No Regret" program, which allows OnePlus 11 buyers to use the new flagship for up to 100 days and still be eligible to return it for a full refund.

Read more
Nothing Phone 2: news, release date and price rumors, and more
Nothing Phone 1 with Glyph lights active.

The Nothing Phone 1 made its debut in July 2022, and it had a reasonable amount of hype behind it due to the involvement of Carl Pei, a co-founder of OnePlus. It was a quirky phone due to the unique light show on the back that makes it stand out from the competition, but on the software front, it’s very similar to other Android phones out there. It received mixed reviews, though the consensus leaned more on the positive side.

This year, we’re expecting the Nothing Phone 2, as confirmed by Pei in January during MWC 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about the Nothing Phone 2!
Nothing Phone 2: design

Read more
What is Amazon Music: everything you need to know
Amazon Music

It's a jungle of music streaming platforms out there, so it stands to reason that Amazon would have one among its massive kingdom of services. And while Amazon Music might not be top of mind among the Spotifys and Apple Musics of the world, you might be surprised by its 100-million-song library, high-resolution and spatial audio offerings, podcast library, Alexa voice control, and a pretty amiable user interface that makes finding music pretty easy.

Amazon Music's subscriptions range from free to its premium Music Unlimited tier, which can be added for $9 per month on top of a subscription to Amazon Prime. But they all come with some quirks and features. We're going to break them all down for you to help you choose which, if any, Amazon Music plan is right for you.

Read more