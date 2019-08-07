Mobile

Note 10? Galaxy Book S? Live updates from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked

Mark Jansen
By

We’ve had the announcement of a new Galaxy S flagship, and we’ve sat through both Apple WWDC and Google I/O… and that can mean only one thing. Samsung is ready to launch a new flagship phone, and we’re here to watch it happen.We’ve set up a guide on how to watch Galaxy Unpacked live, but just in case you’re not able to watch the stream live, we’ve also set up this post as well.

As a live updates post, you’ll be able to check here to see the latest developments and reveals. Finally, don’t forget to hop on Twitter and follow Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu, Associate Mobile Editor Corey Gaskin, and Home Editor John Velasco for the latest news from the event. Now hold on, and sit tight. It’s going to be a great event.

What’s coming?

While we’ve detailed what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked, there are no prizes for guessing which device is likely to be given the lion’s share of the spotlight. The Galaxy Note 10 looks to be on the horizon. But there are still a few questions surrounding Samsung’s super-sized phablet, and the biggest one is how many of them there are likely to be. Yes, you read that right; it seems like Samsung is set to split the Note range for the very first time. A larger version of the Note 10 is likely, with the name being either the “Note 10 Plus” or the “Note 10 Pro”. Expect the larger version to get some toys the standard Note 10 doesn’t get as well.

But what else can we expect at Galaxy Unpacked? Samsung ruined the rumormills by announcing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 before the event. Spoilsports. So while both of those may make an appearance at the event, their major reveals have already been made. Still, there’s still more to expect, with the Galaxy Book S being a late (but very welcome) addition to the list of expectations. Will we also see the Galaxy Fold? Samsung’s foldable device has been missing in action since it was recalled for design issues. It’s expected to re-release in September, and Galaxy Unpacked would be the perfect place to rebuild some of that lost hype. Hopes are high.

