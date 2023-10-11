 Skip to main content
Huge Garmin sale discounts smartwatches, navigation devices

John Alexander
By
New Body Battery details on the Garmin Venu 3.
Garmin

As you likely have heard, October Prime Day deals are here. Throughout the site, today, you’ll find highlights on all of the best deals found on Amazon as well as surprisingly good deals in competitor sales. One thing we weren’t expecting was so many good deals coming from Garmin, with markdowns ranging from 22% to 52% off for Prime members while the October Prime Day event is still up. Most people will want to shop their watches, as many Garmin watches are already amongst the best smartwatches we can find right now. But, there are also great navigational devices and other miscellaneous Garmin products with steep discounts on sale right now. If there’s a Garmin product you want, tap the button below and go check, it might be on sale. Alternatively, keep scrolling and we’ll highlight some notable deals and eye-popping products from the sale.

What you should check out at the Garmin Prime Day sale

Nobody has time to investigate everything. Here’s a quick rundown of what to check out based on what customer type you are:

I want the biggest deal: The is 52% off until Prime Big Deal Days are over. While it has the workout and health features you might expect from other smartwatches, it emphasizes music. Your playlists from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music can be downloaded to your watch, so you can listen to them (from your headphones) even when your phone isn’t nearby.

I want the cheapest item: The is down to just $90, from $170, today. Its a GPS navigator with a 5-inch display and that shows a clearly highlighted map and what your next exit will look like. Perfect for driving in new cities.

I want the best watch: The shares the highest Garmin rating from the sale after nearly 2,000 reviews. With solar charging capabilities, it can last up to 14 days without additional charging so long as you get around three hours of sunlight each day. That makes this one of the most convenient smartwatches you can buy. Right now it is $550, down from $700.

I want something pretty: Unfortunately, it can be hard to find a watch with female sensibilities. The changes that, with its beautiful pink band and light gold metalwork.

To check all of the Garmin deals, which include golf maps, trucker headsets, and more, tap the button below and start exploring for yourself. As previously stated, all items are between 22% and 52% off at the time of this writing.

The best October Prime Day Kindle deals you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is the best source of Kindle deals, and the offers for the e-book readers are even better right now because Prime Day deals have returned. The discounts that are available for Prime Big Deal Days 2023 may not last long though, as we expect a lot of interest in cheaper-than-usual Kindles. Take a look at the bargains that we've rounded up below and make your decision on the model that you'll buy quickly just so you're sure that you can get the device for a lower price.
Amazon Kindle (2022) -- $75, was $100

The entry-level model of the Amazon Kindle may be cheap, but you'll definitely fall in love with its high-resolution and glare-free e-ink display -- it will be like reading from the pages of an actual book. The e-book reader comes with an adjustable front light and dark mode that will make reading even more comfortable, a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge, and 16GB of storage that offers enough space for thousands of books for your virtual library.

Read more
Over 3,000 iPhone 15 cases discounted for Prime Day — from $3
Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.

If you've already purchased the iPhone 15, you're still going to want to keep your eye on Amazon's returning Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. That's because there are thousands of iPhone 15 cases on sale, ranging from as cheap as $3 to as high as $20 for those with extra features and fancier designs. No matter the type of case that you want for your new iPhone 15, there will surely be something for you in Amazon's ongoing sale.

Feel free to take a look at all of the discounted iPhone 15 cases on Amazon, but if that's too overwhelming for you, you should check out our recommendations below. Either way, you're going to have to push through with your transactions as fast as you can, as there's no telling when the discounts will end or when stocks will run out. Meanwhile, if you haven't purchased one of the new iPhones yet, you're going to want to take a look at our favorite iPhone 15 deals.

Read more
Early Prime Day deal gets you over 1 million Kindle books for free
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

While some of the best October Prime Day deals include electronics, household goods, and a wide variety of items, most people consider the focus consumer-electronics-related, especially the holiday sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That's not necessarily true, and as part of Amazon's Prime Day October event, called Prime Day Big Deal Days, they're proving as such with an incredible Kindle offer. As part of its latest event, Prime members can get up to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, which includes access to a library of over a million digital books. It's a must-have if you're any kind of bookworm, and naturally, it works best with Amazon's Kindle devices -- or other compatible tablets. After three months, the service renews at the full price of $12 per month.

Not a prime member? Don't worry. You can still take advantage of an excellent offer. A separate deal allows you to get two months of

Read more