Huge Garmin sale discounts smartwatches, navigation devices

As you likely have heard, October Prime Day deals are here. Throughout the site, today, you’ll find highlights on all of the best deals found on Amazon as well as surprisingly good deals in competitor sales. One thing we weren’t expecting was so many good deals coming from Garmin, with markdowns ranging from 22% to 52% off for Prime members while the October Prime Day event is still up. Most people will want to shop their watches, as many Garmin watches are already amongst the best smartwatches we can find right now. But, there are also great navigational devices and other miscellaneous Garmin products with steep discounts on sale right now. If there’s a Garmin product you want, tap the button below and go check, it might be on sale. Alternatively, keep scrolling and we’ll highlight some notable deals and eye-popping products from the sale.

What you should check out at the Garmin Prime Day sale

Nobody has time to investigate everything. Here’s a quick rundown of what to check out based on what customer type you are:

I want the biggest deal: The is 52% off until Prime Big Deal Days are over. While it has the workout and health features you might expect from other smartwatches, it emphasizes music. Your playlists from Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music can be downloaded to your watch, so you can listen to them (from your headphones) even when your phone isn’t nearby.

I want the cheapest item: The is down to just $90, from $170, today. Its a GPS navigator with a 5-inch display and that shows a clearly highlighted map and what your next exit will look like. Perfect for driving in new cities.

I want the best watch: The shares the highest Garmin rating from the sale after nearly 2,000 reviews. With solar charging capabilities, it can last up to 14 days without additional charging so long as you get around three hours of sunlight each day. That makes this one of the most convenient smartwatches you can buy. Right now it is $550, down from $700.

I want something pretty: Unfortunately, it can be hard to find a watch with female sensibilities. The changes that, with its beautiful pink band and light gold metalwork.

To check all of the Garmin deals, which include golf maps, trucker headsets, and more, tap the button below and start exploring for yourself. As previously stated, all items are between 22% and 52% off at the time of this writing.

