Garmin Approach S12 GPS golf smartwatch is 25% off today

Golf weather is here, and if you’re looking for a digital caddie of sorts, there’s an impressive discount on the Garmin Approach S12 golf smartwatch taking place at Amazon right now. This smartwatch is up there with some of the best fitness trackers in terms of capability. While the Garmin Approach S12 would regularly set you back $200, it’s currently marked down to $150. This makes for a savings of $50, and makes for the smartwatch’s lowest price in over a month. Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Garmin Approach S12 GPS golf smartwatch

There are a lot of great smartwatch brands to choose from, but few have been around as long as Garmin. Garmin has been making GPS-enabled devices for decades, and with the Approach S12 delivers a smartwatch tailor-made for the golf course. It has features you’ll find on many of the best Garmin watches, such as GPS Mode and a battery life that can reach up to 30 hours on a single charge. Its new, round design has a high-resolution display that’s paired with brightness levels that make it readable even on bright, sunny days out on the course.

When it comes to putting the Garmin Approach S12 to good use out on the course, it shouldn’t disappoint. It makes a good caddy in most situations, as it is able to provide yardages to the futon, back and middle of the green, as well as to hazards and doglegs. It has more than 42,000 courses from around the world preloaded, allowing you to keep your score right on the watch and upload directly to the Garmin Golf app when you have it paired with a compatible smartphone. This allows you to participate in weekly leaderboards and see how you stack up against other golfers around the world. The Approach S12 even pairs with Approach CT10 club tracking sensors, allowing you to automatically keep track of your score and how far you hit with each club.

The Garmin Approach S12 golf smartwatch is a good deal even at its regular price of $200. With this $50 discount at Amazon, it’s a near-steal. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

