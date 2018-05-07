Google reportedly wants people to spend less time on their phone

Share

It looks like Google wants to make it a little easier for users and families to manage how much time they spend on their phone. According to a recent report from The Washington Post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s keynote at Google I/O, its annual developer conference, will put a heavy emphasis on the theme of responsibility in technology.

The news makes sense. The tech industry as a whole is grappling with how to better manage people’s data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and Google has been central to its own controversy, too. Google products are used by literally billions of people around the world, so it’s undeniable that the company has to play a role in the social aspect of technology.

Some of the skepticism surrounding tech relates to how addictive it can be to some people. Apple shareholders have even asked the company to design products that help combat tech addiction among children, and Facebook has admitted in the past that passively consuming content on Facebook can lower the mood of the user.

So what does it mean to take responsibility in technology? Well, according to The Washington Post’s anonymous source, Google will unveil new features to Android that will help both individuals and families manage how much time they spend on Android devices. It’s currently unclear exactly what those features will look like. It’s also unclear if they will be unveiled as part of the upcoming Android P update, or if they will be launched as a separate entity.

Google already dipped its toe into helping families manage screen time, through its Family Link suite of apps. Specifically, the tools are targeted at parents who want to ensure that their kids aren’t spending too much time on their phones. Google also added features in apps like YouTube Kids, which allows parents to set how much time their kids can spend using the app, as well as the types of content that kids can watch.

It’s likely Apple and Facebook will follow suit and will launch more tools aimed at combatting tech addiction, especially when it comes to kids. We will update this article when we hear more about Google’s new tools.