Digital Trends
Mobile

Google’s ARCore is getting better at tracking moving images

Christian de Looper
By

Google’s already very impressive ARCore is about to get even more impressive. At Google I/O 2019, the company announced a series of changes to ARCore that should make it a little more stable and helpful when images are moving around and when it comes to how ARCore handles the movement of light.

Perhaps the biggest update to ARCore comes in the form of an update to Augmented Images, which is an API that allows users to point their cameras at 2D images, after which those images will come to life on the screen. Now, the Augmented Images API can track moving images — not just stationary ones — which could help make for much more immersive and realistic experiences.

At Google I/O 2018, Google added light estimation to ARCore, and now it’s giving that concept an update. The goal here is to make AR a little more realistic — and as such Google has added “Environmental HDR” to the Light Estimation API. With Environmental HDR, ARCore can use machine learning to estimate where the light is coming from in an image — and with that information can create more realistic digital changes to a scene by adding accurate shadows, highlights, and reflections.

Last but not least is the addition of Scene Viewer, which is essentially a way for users to jump into using Augmented Reality straight from a website — and without having to download a separate app. This will be particularly helpful as part of Google Search — soon, you might be able to see how a couch looks in your living room, for example, without leaving Google Search. Augmented reality search results will start showing up in Google Search later this year, though it will likely be a while before the function is widely supported.

Google is likely to continue working on ARCore over the next few years, as augmented reality in general is tipped to become increasingly important. Eventually, it’s possible that the AR tech that Google is working on now will play a role in potential AR glasses or other augmented reality products — though it will likely be some time before products like that are ready for consumer release.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Say hello to the Pixel 3a -- Google's midrange phone with flagship capabilities

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Next Generation Google Assistant
Mobile

Next-generation Google Assistant runs in real time on your phone

We got an exciting sneak peek at the next-generation Google Assistant that will run on local phones, enabling swift responses to your requests without the need for a network connection. There's also a new Driving Mode and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
google lens updates io 2019 sn104297
Photography

As AR heads to Google search, Lens learns to translate, add tips, and more

Google Lens can soon help you decide what to eat by scanning the menu, then calculate the tip with one look at the receipt. Translation options are also expanding for Lens, while augmented reality tools will be built into search results.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Google Pixel 3a XL vs Pixel 3 XL vs Pixel 2 XL: Which big Pixel is best for you?

If you're wondering what Google has done to trim down the price for the new Pixel 3a XL, then we have the answers right here. Find out exactly what this phone's made of as we compare it to the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 2 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny, just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere Plus, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one belongs in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
fitbit charge 3 news lifestyle photo of
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Fitbit Versa and Charge 3 smartwatches for Mother’s Day

Is your mother trying to get in better shape this summer, and looking for a fitness tracker? If so, Walmart has just dropped some great deals on three Fitbit models, saving you as much as $30 on the Fitbit Alta, Versa smartwatch, and Charge…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps will let you enter Incognito Mode, and it won’t store your data

Google now allows users to manage how long Google stores their data, and the company added an Incognito Mode to Maps. When that feature is active, location information won't be stored to your Google account.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best affordable phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget…
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

The Google Pixel 3 is now available from T-Mobile and compatible with Visible

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, arguably the best Android phones currently available. Now that they're official, you might be wondering how to get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google I/O 2019
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 showed us new Pixel phones, a more accessible Android, and more

Well that's all she wrote folks. Google I/O 2019's keynote is over, and with it, we know the major announcements for this part of the year. From all-new Pixel phones, to more Android Q, here's everything we saw.
Posted By Mark Jansen
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 17
Mobile

How to navigate with the AR mode in Google Maps to find your way

Got turned around? Not sure which direction to head? Google Maps now has an augmented reality (AR) mode that lets you use your phone's camera to find which way to go. It's a feature that's exclusive to Google's Pixel phones first.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Deals

REI slashes prices on Fitbit Versa and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Fitbit and Garmin make some of the best trackers on the market, and REI has a handful of them on sale right now. These deals let you save as much as $150 on high-end smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 5.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg fortune 2 using phone
Mobile

Robocalls: Don’t be fooled by the one-ring scam, FCC warns

If you hear your phone ring once in the night, you'd better not return the call unless you know who it's from. The advice comes courtesy of the FCC, which is warning of an uptick in the so-called one-ring scam.
Posted By Trevor Mogg