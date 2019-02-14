Digital Trends
Mobile

Love Playmoji pack adds animated Valentine’s stickers to your Pixel photos

Christian de Looper
By
google love playmoji pack pixel

Valentine’s Day is here, and Google is celebrating in more ways than one. Not only did the company announce a series of discounts on things like movies, books, and ebooks, but it has also added a new “Love Playmoji” pack to the Pixel’s camera app.

With the Playmoji pack, you’ll be able to add things like interactive hearts, champagne glasses, animated love notes, and more onto your surroundings through the Pixel camera. The feature is available on all Pixel devices so far, so whether you have the aging Pixel XL, or the newer Pixel 3, you’ll be able to add Valentine’s Day-themed animations to your photos.

Of course, the Pixel’s camera has other features that can help in taking photos on Valentine’s Day. As Google notes in its blog post, if you’re on a romantic, low-light date, you may want to use Night Sight to add a little extra light to your shots. Or, if you’re celebrating with multiple people, perhaps you’d be better off using the Group Selfie camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel’s camera, in general, has been hailed as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, not just because of the fact that it can take excellent photos, but also because of features like Playground. Google uses technology such as machine learning and augmented reality to improve the camera on its smartphones, which is why the company has managed to keep only one lens on Pixel phones so far, implementing features like background blur via artificial intelligence.

This isn’t the first time that Google has added Playmoji to the Playground feature on the Pixel camera. Just last week the company allowed you to dance with Childish Gambino through the Pixel camera. The feature essentially adds augmented reality animations to your shots, enabling you to add interesting subjects to a photo in real time. It’s likely we’ll see more of these Playmoji over time, especially during events like Valentine’s Day, or even to celebrate movie releases and other cultural events.

You can check out the new Love Playmoji pack in the Google Pixel camera now.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon wants you to lobby the government for 5G deployment

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung-bogo-galaxy-s8-samsung_galaxy_s8_device_6
Mobile

10 common problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and how to fix them

Despite being one of Samsung's flagship phones, some users are facing problems with the Galaxy S8. Thankfully, there are fixes and potential workarounds for those struggling. Our troubleshooting tips are easy to follow.
Posted By Simon Hill
wear os by google
Wearables

The Google Pixel Watch could finally launch sometime this year

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. Eventually, according to rumors, Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

It hasn't even been announced yet, but you can already reserve the Galaxy S10

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be a big deal -- not just because it's the first one of the year, but because it's commemorating 10 years of the Galaxy S-series with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. It's also where we'll likely see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram test reveals direct messages may be coming to browsers

Instagram for the web has always been a minimalist affair compared to the feature-rich smartphone app, but in the last few years that's started to change. The latest news is that Instagram is considering adding direct messages.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google-play-store
Mobile

Google insists it’s doing what it can to purge Play Store of malicious apps

Google's efforts to provide a secure and safe Play Store for Android users resulted in the company rejecting 55 percent more app submissions in 2018 compared to a year earlier. But the challenge is ongoing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony wena wrist pro active news watch strap
Wearables

Sony’s weird Wena isn’t a smartwatch, it’s a smart watch strap

Sony's Wena smart watch straps have been around since 2015; but the company has now decided to launch them outside of Japan, starting with the U.K.. The straps convert traditional watch straps into smart watches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Mobile

Triple-lens Xiaomi Mi 9 looks beautiful in blue, and it's coming to MWC 2019

Xiaomi's next major smartphone release will be the Mi 9, and the company hasn't held back in giving us a good look at the phone, revealing the design, the camera, and a stunning color.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
vuzix blade smartglasses impressions feat
Wearables

To be blunt, the Vuzix Blade smartglasses just don’t cut it

We tried out the Vuzix Blade to find out if it’s worth shelling out $1,000 for smartglasses. Are these augmented reality, Android-powered glasses really ready for primetime or just an expensive gimmick that no one really needs?
Posted By Simon Hill
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Love music? For audiophiles, the LG G8 ThinQ may be the best phone ever made

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen