Valentine’s Day is here, and Google is celebrating in more ways than one. Not only did the company announce a series of discounts on things like movies, books, and ebooks, but it has also added a new “Love Playmoji” pack to the Pixel’s camera app.

With the Playmoji pack, you’ll be able to add things like interactive hearts, champagne glasses, animated love notes, and more onto your surroundings through the Pixel camera. The feature is available on all Pixel devices so far, so whether you have the aging Pixel XL, or the newer Pixel 3, you’ll be able to add Valentine’s Day-themed animations to your photos.

Of course, the Pixel’s camera has other features that can help in taking photos on Valentine’s Day. As Google notes in its blog post, if you’re on a romantic, low-light date, you may want to use Night Sight to add a little extra light to your shots. Or, if you’re celebrating with multiple people, perhaps you’d be better off using the Group Selfie camera on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

The Pixel’s camera, in general, has been hailed as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, not just because of the fact that it can take excellent photos, but also because of features like Playground. Google uses technology such as machine learning and augmented reality to improve the camera on its smartphones, which is why the company has managed to keep only one lens on Pixel phones so far, implementing features like background blur via artificial intelligence.

This isn’t the first time that Google has added Playmoji to the Playground feature on the Pixel camera. Just last week the company allowed you to dance with Childish Gambino through the Pixel camera. The feature essentially adds augmented reality animations to your shots, enabling you to add interesting subjects to a photo in real time. It’s likely we’ll see more of these Playmoji over time, especially during events like Valentine’s Day, or even to celebrate movie releases and other cultural events.

You can check out the new Love Playmoji pack in the Google Pixel camera now.