Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and to celebrate, Google announced a series of discounts for Google Play, spanning from books to movies to apps — all related to love.

The sales are on now and will last until February 15 — so if you’re interested in taking advantage of them, you need to act quick. You can check out all the sales for yourself straight from the Google Play Valentine’s Day landing page.

First up is movies, and there are a number of them being discounted. Me Before You; Love, Simon; and Crazy, Stupid Love are all under $10 in HD during the sale and are great movie choices to watch on Valentine’s Day. Other titles include Titanic and The Proposal.

Both ebooks and audiobooks are getting discounts as well. When it comes to ebooks, you’ll find Only With You by Lauren Layne, TTYL by Lauren Myracle, and The Bet by Rachel Van Dyken are all under $5. Audiobooks are under $10, and you’ll find Lover Eternal by J.R. Ward and All Your Perfects by Colleen Hoover on sale. There is also Forever My Girl by Heidi McLaughlin, though it’s on sale for the entire month of February, not just until February 15.

Google isn’t just discounting movies and books, it has also curated a list of apps and games that are appropriate for the occasion. Apps on the list include the likes of Edible Arrangements, which allows you to send edible treats to your special someone, and TravelPirates, which you can use to book a weekend away and get discounts on things like flights, hotels, and more.

Not all the apps are necessarily targeted toward couples. Perhaps you’re just spending Valentine’s Day alone, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to something nice. In the “Treat Yourself” section of its list, Google recommends the likes of Zeel In-Home Massage Therapist, which allows you to book a massage in your home and Simple Habit Meditation, which is an app that will help you calm your mind and enjoy being your own “better half.”

Google recommends a few games for Valentine’s Day, too. Its list of games you can play with your significant other includes Bounden, Spaceteam, and even Pokémon Go.