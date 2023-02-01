 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t want the Samsung Galaxy S23? Google Pixel 7 is $100 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There’s no shortage of phone deals out there, including tempting Galaxy S23 pre-order offers, but we’ve seen a particularly appealing one on the Google Pixel 7. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the phone for $499 saving you $100 off the usual price of $599. A good saving on an equally good phone, this is a great chance to snap up a phone you’re going to love. Either hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money if you aren’t interested in the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23, which was announced at Unpacked 2023 today.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is a very appealing phone. One of its biggest highlights is its camera. It’s able to take great photos and videos thanks to its 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera but it also has great features like laser autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS). Video can reach 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, while also supporting 10-bit HDR. A 10.8MP selfie camera is useful too. Other software features include cinematic blur as well as the ability to remove people from images without it affecting the quality of the snap.

Elsewhere, the useful features continued with Live Translate so you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 48 languages. There’s also a super sharp 6.3-inch AMOLED display to rival the best Android phones with long-lasting battery life ensuring you’re good to go for a while. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or listening to music, the Google Pixel 7 will do the job well.

Related

It’s a slightly weaker phone for gaming but that doesn’t stop the Google Pixel 7 being one of the best smartphones you can buy at the moment. Don’t forget, you’re also guaranteed to see Android at its best given Google knows how to get the most from the operating system. Reliable and fast in all other ways, it even has Adaptive Battery so the battery life can extend to three days if you don’t mind cutting back on functionality substantially.

Normally priced at $599, the Google Pixel 7 is down to $499 at Best Buy for a limited time only. An ideal addition for anyone that loves a well-made Android phone, you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Buy it now before it returns to its regular price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
One of the best HP laptops you can buy is $250 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more
Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.
Perfect for school, this 14-inch laptop is discounted to $150 today
Asus 14-inch Laptop on a white background.
Don’t need the Xbox Series X? The Xbox Series S is $50 off today
Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it
Apple Studio Display just got an unprecedented price cut
The Mac Studio and Studio Display at Apple's Peek Performance event.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
lg 55 inch 4k oled smart tv deal walmart november 2022 b2
Register your interest in the Samsung Galaxy S23 and save $100
An image of the Galaxy S23 Ultra which looks nearly identical to the S22 Ultra.
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
how to watch nfl season games family with children watching american football game on tv
Don’t miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall