There’s no shortage of phone deals out there, including tempting Galaxy S23 pre-order offers, but we’ve seen a particularly appealing one on the Google Pixel 7. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the phone for $499 saving you $100 off the usual price of $599. A good saving on an equally good phone, this is a great chance to snap up a phone you’re going to love. Either hit the buy button below or read on while we explain why it’s worth your time and money if you aren’t interested in the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23, which was announced at Unpacked 2023 today.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is a very appealing phone. One of its biggest highlights is its camera. It’s able to take great photos and videos thanks to its 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera but it also has great features like laser autofocus and optical image stabilization (OIS). Video can reach 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, while also supporting 10-bit HDR. A 10.8MP selfie camera is useful too. Other software features include cinematic blur as well as the ability to remove people from images without it affecting the quality of the snap.

Elsewhere, the useful features continued with Live Translate so you can interpret face-to-face conversations in 48 languages. There’s also a super sharp 6.3-inch AMOLED display to rival the best Android phones with long-lasting battery life ensuring you’re good to go for a while. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or listening to music, the Google Pixel 7 will do the job well.

It’s a slightly weaker phone for gaming but that doesn’t stop the Google Pixel 7 being one of the best smartphones you can buy at the moment. Don’t forget, you’re also guaranteed to see Android at its best given Google knows how to get the most from the operating system. Reliable and fast in all other ways, it even has Adaptive Battery so the battery life can extend to three days if you don’t mind cutting back on functionality substantially.

Normally priced at $599, the Google Pixel 7 is down to $499 at Best Buy for a limited time only. An ideal addition for anyone that loves a well-made Android phone, you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Buy it now before it returns to its regular price.

