Quick! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro back at their cheapest ever prices

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re thinking about getting one of Google’s Pixel smartphones, now’s a great time because the latest versions — the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — are back down to their lowest-ever prices on Amazon. The 128GB Google Pixel 8 is on sale for $549, for a $150 discount on its original price of $699, while the 128GB Google Pixel 8 Pro is available for $799, for savings of $200 on its sticker price of $999. There’s a lot of demand for these devices since they were just released in October 2023, so the price cut means stocks will surely be flying off the shelves. There’s no telling when the offer will expire, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase of either of these phone deals as soon as you can.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB) — $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 on a table showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 is the baseline model of the brand’s latest series of smartphones, and it’s powered by its latest processor — the Google Tensor G3 that’s paired with 8GB of RAM, which enables cool and efficient performance even when the device is multitasking between several apps. It comes with Android 14 pre-loaded, so you’ll enjoy the operating system’s newest features. The Google Pixel 8 also features a 6.2-inch Actua OLED screen with resolution of 428 pixels per inch, a rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses, and a 10.5MP selfie camera at the front.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) — $799, was $999

The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the runner-up in our list of the best Android phones as it’s a bigger and better version of the Google Pixel 8. The improvements, according to our Google Pixel 8 Pro versus Google Pixel 8 comparison, include a larger 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED screen with better resolution at 489 pixels per inch, faster performance with 12GB of RAM, and a more powerful camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lenses. It still runs on the Google Tensor G3 chip, ships with Android 14, and offers seven years of software support. If you want a new Android phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the top choices in the market right now.

