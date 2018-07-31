Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Clock is getting music streaming support — here’s how to enable it

Christian de Looper
By

Waking up can be a real pain in the butt, however, Google is making it a little easier with the Google Clock app. Now, the Clock app supports Spotify, meaning you can wake up to your favorite tunes.

An update to the Clock app is rolling out this week and essentially adds a Spotify tab to the alarm sound options in the Clock app. Unsurprisingly, Spotify won’t be the only music streaming service to support the new feature — while it is strange YouTube Music integration isn’t there by default, Google has promised in some reports that it will be coming soon.

Interested in choosing a song from your music library for use with the Google Clock app? Follow the steps below to enable the feature.

  1. Make sure you have Spotify on your Android phone running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later. Also, check to make sure you have the latest version of the Clock app.
  2. Under your alarm, press the ringer button to choose a sound.
  3. Tap on the Spotify tab.
  4. Choose a song from your Spotify library. The first time, you may need to log in to your Spotify account in the Clock app.

Thankfully, the new feature is available to both Free an Premium Spotify subscribers, so if you don’t want to you won’t have to shell out any cash to choose your wake-up music. The app will also give users the option to keep listening to their music after turning off the alarm.

It’s certainly a welcome new feature. Other alarm apps, and the Clock app on Apple’s iPhone, have allowed users to choose their favorite music to wake up to for some time now. Google is a little late to the game in that respect — though it’s always better late than never.

If you don’t see the new feature yet, don’t worry — it’s rolling out globally this week, so it may take a few days to get to you. Eventually, it will be available to all Android devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later, so as long as you have a relatively recent phone, you should be able to make use of the new feature.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
moto z3 play prod
Product Review

The Moto Z3 Play packs a lot of juice with its included battery mod

Motorola’s latest phone is the mid-range Moto Z3 Play. It costs $500, so why wouldn’t you just get the OnePlus 6? The answer isn’t so simple. There’s a lot to like here, and the phone comes with a battery mod that extends its life…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Turing Hubblephone
Mobile

Exclusive: Turing’s next phone looks out of this world, and won’t arrive until 2020

Turing has had a rough history, but the company is eyeing a 2020 release for its next phone, called the Turing HubblePhone -- and it may well be the craziest phone we've ever seen.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

OnePlus outsold Samsung and Apple in India this past quarter

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone X, iPhone 11
Mobile

The 6.1-inch 2018 iPhone may have a feature no iPhone has ever had before

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
vivo nex s prod
Product Review

It seems like the most futuristic phone ever made, until you use it

The Vivo Nex S astonishes with its cutting edge technology, futuristic design, and eye-catching camera. You’ll have to work to buy one, as it’s an import only, but if you’re tempted, what’s it like to live with? Find out in our…
Posted By Andy Boxall
major u k mobile retailer hit by hackers carphone warehouse
Mobile

Dixons Carphone underestimated data hack, now says 10 million affected

Mobile retailer Dixons Carphone has admitted a massive data breach which has exposed payment details of 5.9 million people, and the accounts of 10 million. Dixons says no fraudulent activity has been recorded.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to enable new gmail updates sq2
Computing

Leaked Android app shows message scheduling is coming to Google’s Gmail

A new build of Google’s Gmail Android app reveals the service will eventually support email scheduling. Evidence appears within a line of the app’s code, assigning the “menu_schedule_send” command to a “Schedule send” menu…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
samsung galaxy s9 news frozen ar emoji
Mobile

Pretend to be a beloved 'Frozen' character in Samsung's latest AR Emoji update

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Brenda Stolyar
honor note 10 news blue front rear
Mobile

It's here, and it's massive: The Honor Note 10 is more tablet than phone

The Honor Note 10 has been announced in China, and it's big. We mean really big too -- from the battery to the screen size. It's worth taking a close look, as there is an excellent chance an international version of the phone will come at…
Posted By Andy Boxall
whatsapp
Social Media

WhatsApp video calls supporting up to four people are now rolling out

WhatsApp has finally brought group video calling to the popular communication app, making it possible for folks to have face-to-face conversations with multiple people at once. Stickers are coming soon, too.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Mint Mobile
Mobile

Mint Mobile makes it easier to try before you buy with money-back trial

Mint Mobile is making it a little easier for potential customers to try before they buy. The company has tweaked its seven-day trial offering to now give customers a money-back guarantee.
Posted By Christian de Looper
mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit
Wearables

The best Wear OS watches

There are a ton of different Wear OS watches out there, but which one's right for you? No matter what you're looking for from a smartwatch, here are the best Wear OS watches out there.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Sluggish Galaxy S9 sales lead to second-quarter slump for Samsung

All things must come to an end, it appears. After reporting record-breaking profits for the last four quarters, Samsung released its second-quarter earning report with disappointing numbers attributed primarily to slow mobile sales.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
why google is going back to white space in design your match maps
Mobile

Google Maps for iOS can help you find your perfect 'Match'

Google showed off a new version of Maps at Google I/O 2018, and now that redesign is rolling out. The new version of Maps brings with it a number of great features, including personalized recommendations based on your location history.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper