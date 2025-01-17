This Android 16 feature will change how you multitask forever

Google is not expected to release Android 16 to the public for a few months, but there has already been significant buzz around the update. The most recent news about the update comes from Android Authority, and it’s particularly exciting for tablet users.

The report indicates that Android 16 will significantly enhance the split-screen mode. Inspired by OnePlus’ Open Canvas feature for the OnePlus Open—and later adapted for the OnePlus Pad 2—this update will enable users to run up to three apps simultaneously. Two apps will occupy 90% of the display in this setup, while the third will take up the remaining 10%.

When you need to view the third app, tap on it, and the screen will adjust automatically. Users can drag and drop items from the taskbar or view the apps using a four-finger pinch gesture.

These enhancements to the split-screen mode were discovered in Android 16 DP2 (short for Developer Preview 2). One could assume the feature will work on tablets and also foldable phones like the Google Pixel 9 Fold Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Android Authority believes this new feature will simplify the user experience and will likely integrate well with Android’s new app pairs feature for state saving.

This sounds about right. The proprietary multitasking system on Open Canvas allows users to organize apps across different areas of the screen and resize them to fit their needs. It can accommodate three apps open side by side, making it especially effective for larger screens like tablets and foldable phones.

One new feature in the first Android 16 beta versions is the Privacy Dashboard. This feature enables users to review a week’s worth of data instead of just 24 hours, making it easier to identify apps that have accessed permissions they shouldn’t have.

The update should include an improved Audio Sharing feature and a Notification Cooldown option. The Audio Sharing tool will allow users to share audio with multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Notification Cooldown feature will enable users to gradually lower the volume of notifications from the same app over a specified period.

Android 16 won’t be available to smart device manufacturers until later this year.