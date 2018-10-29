Share

Flagship phones may have a lot to offer, but they’re really expensive, and getting pricier by the month. That, however, is where OnePlus comes in. The company has been building flagship-tier phones for a number of years now and usually offers them at a much lower price than other flagship devices. The latest is the new OnePlus 6T, which boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and more.

Of course, you may be wondering how you can get your hands on the new OnePlus 6T for yourself — which is exactly why we’ve put together this guide. This time around, for the first time, OnePlus is offering the 6T through a carrier in the U.S. thanks to its partnership with T-Mobile — essentially giving you more options than ever to buy the phone. On top of that, T-Mobile is offering the phone for half-off — if you get it on October 29 in the New York Times Square T-Mobile store.

No matter what your situation, here’s how to get your hands on the OnePlus 6T.

Does my carrier support the OnePlus 6T?

Before buying the OnePlus 6T, it’s important to note that like previous OnePlus models, the device is GSM-only. Unlike previous models, however, Verizon has certified the OnePlus 6T to work on its network, so you will be able to buy the phone unlocked and take it to Verizon. In other words, the only major network that the OnePlus 6T won’t work on is Sprint, so if you’re on Sprint you’ll need to switch in order to use the OnePlus 6T. That also means that Sprint’s mobile virtual network operators won’t support the phone — like Boost Mobile.

Buying the OnePlus 6T unlocked

As usual, the OnePlus 6T is available unlocked and you will be able to get it directly through the OnePlus website. Of course, if you do so you’ll have to pay for the OnePlus 6T upfront, which is something to keep in mind. The phone goes up for sale on November 1, and it’s available in a few different colors, though the color you get may impact pricing. Pricing for the phone can be found below.

Mirror black 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage: $550

Mirror black 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage: $580

Midnight black 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage: $580

Midnight black 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage: $630

Other than the OnePlus website, it’s likely you’ll be able to buy the phone through Amazon and other retail partners, though we’re not sure exactly when they will show up through those partners.

Buying the OnePlus 6T through T-Mobile

For the first time, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 6T through a carrier in the U.S., and that carrier is T-Mobile. Like the unlocked version, the OnePlus 6T will go on sale at T-Mobile starting on November 1. Unlike the unlocked version, however, T-mobile is only offering one variant of the phone — the Mirror Black version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Through T-Mobile, the phone comes at $580 outright, which equates to $24.17 per month for 24 months on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. T-Mobile is also offering up to $300 off for an eligible trade-in, and if you get the full amount you’ll only pay $11.67 per month for 24 months.

If you live in New York, you may be able to get the phone before everyone else, and for less than everyone else. OnePlus will be taking over the flagship T-Mobile store in Times Square on Monday, October 29 at 5 p.m., where you’ll be able to get the phone for half-off its normal price.