Peer-to-peer payment app Cash App is almost as popular as Venmo for transferring money to friends and family, with 44 million users in 2021. Recently, however, the app hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, when a former employee downloaded investing reports containing sensitive customer information.

Although the security breach, which supposedly impacts 8.2 million U.S. users, didn't compromise information such as usernames, passwords, bank account information, or account access codes, you may still be considering deleting the app completely and using an alternative money transfer app. But before you go ahead and delete Cash App from your phone, there are some things you need to do first. Keep reading and we'll show you how to delete your Cash App account the right way.

How to delete your Cash App account

Because Cash App is linked to your bank account, you'll need to permanently delete your Cash App account before you remove the app from your phone. Before you do that though, you'll need to transfer any money in your Cash App account to your bank account.

Step 1: Open Cash App on your phone.

Step 2: Transfer any money in your Cash App account to your bank account by tapping the Banking icon in the bottom left corner (it looks like a house), then tapping Cash out. Note if you have bitcoin or stocks, these will need to be sold off before you can close your account.

Step 3: Now tap the Account icon (which looks like a person) in the top right corner, then scroll down to and tap Support.

Step 4: Tap Something else at the bottom of your screen, then Edit account settings.

Step 5: Tap Close your Cash App account.

Step 6: On the next page, click Confirm to permanently close your Cash App account.

Once you have followed all these steps, you will be automatically signed out of Cash App. You should receive an email or text confirming that you have closed your account. Once you've received this notification, it's safe to go ahead and delete the app from your iOS or Android device. If the confirmation doesn't arrive, it's best to contact Cash App customer service to check your account has been closed before deleting the app.

Looking for an alternative payment app? We've rounded up some of the best money transfer apps for iOS and Android which should help you choose the right app to suit your needs.

