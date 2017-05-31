A simple guide on how to share your current location on an iPhone – It’s so easy!

Did you know that your iPhone lets you share more than just pictures and files? One of the easiest things to do with your GPS-enabled device, for instance, is to share your location with family and friends. This feature can be useful in many situations. Maybe you want to show someone a great vacation spot, or perhaps you’re at a party and want a friend to join you. Whatever the case may be, sharing your current location on an iPhone is an easy thing to do. Below, we’ll show you how to share your location using any of your iOS devices via Google Maps, Apple Maps, or iMessage.

How to turn Location Services on

The first thing you need to do is to make sure Location Services is turned on. You might have skipped this step while setting up your iPhone, or maybe you’ve turned it off to conserve battery life. Once you turn it on, you’ll be able to see every app on your smartphone that has access to your location. It is up to you to decide which apps you allow to access your location.

Step 1: Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Step 2: Make sure Location Services is turned on.

How to share your location using iMessage

Step 1: Tap the information icon ( ) in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Select Share My Location.

How to share your location in the Contacts app

You can share your location within the Contacts app, too. Open your contacts either by opening the Contacts app or by opening the Phone app and then going to Contacts.

Step 1: Open Contacts.

Step 2: Select the contact with whom you want to share your location.

Step 3: Scroll down to Share My Location and select it.

How to share your location using Apple Maps

Step 1: Open Apple Maps.

Step 2: Tap the blue dot that indicates your device’s location.

Step 3: Tap the blue Share My Location button.

Step 4: Choose the app you want to use to send your location.

How to share your location using Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps.

Step 2: Tap the blue dot that indicates your device’s location, or tap the hamburger menu ( ) in the upper-left corner and select Share Location.

Step 3: Select Share your location.

Step 4: Choose the app you want to use to send your location.