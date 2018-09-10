Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s how to show the battery percentage on an iPhone

Simon Hill
By

When you’re trying to make it through the day without running out of juice, it’s handy to have a clear idea of exactly how much battery life you have left. You don’t want to miss a message or a call because your iPhone is dead.

Turning on the battery percentage is one of the first settings you need to change when you get a new iPhone. That’s why we’ve put together this quick guide.

Note: Adding your battery percentage to your status bar is easy if you have an iPhone 8 or an older iPhone, but if your iPhone has a notch, then there isn’t room to accommodate that percentage, so you’ll need an extra step.

How to show the battery percentage on an iPhone

How to show the battery percentage on an iPhone

The short answer is: Go to Settings > Battery and toggle on Battery Percentage.

That’s going to work just fine for you if you have an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or any earlier model of iPhone, but if you’re rocking an iPhone X or something newer with a notch, then you’re going to need a different method to find the information you want.

How to check battery percentage on an iPhone X or newer

Because there’s less room up top with the notch, you can’t add the battery percentage to your status bar on the iPhone X. Instead, you’ll have to use one of the methods below to check up on it. All of these methods, except the first one, will also work with other iPhone models.

  • Swipe down from the top-right corner of your display to open the Control Center and the battery percentage will appear at the top right. This only works with iPhones that have a notch.
  • Say “Hey Siri, what’s my battery percentage?” and Siri will tell you.
  • Plug your iPhone into a charger and the current battery percentage will pop up clearly on your screen.
  • If you have an iPhone 8 or newer you can also place it on a wireless charging pad to see the current battery percentage.

If you often have issues with your iPhone running out of power, then consider investing in one of the best portable chargers or check out our guide on how to save battery life on your iPhone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
daily app deals ios 10 31 2017 pixel 2 v iphone 8 software
Mobile

How to check if your iPhone 8 has a faulty logic board and is part of a recall

Apple says a number of iPhone 8 models have faulty logic boards that may cause the phones to suddenly restart or freeze. Here's how to check if your iPhone 8 has been recalled by Apple.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple's upcoming 6.1-inch phone may be called the iPhone Xr

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a bit of a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Mobile

How to buy a refurbished iPhone

There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for a new iPhone and it can be very expensive. Save yourself some heartache and some money with our guide on how to buy a refurbished iPhone.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

Apple has sent invitations out for its fall event, where it's expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
YouTube Variable Speed
Mobile

How to turn on YouTube’s Dark Theme for Android and iOS

After the release of Dark Theme mode on the YouTube app for iOS, it's now rolling out for Android devices. The feature turns the background dark to cut down on glare, which allows users to take in the true colors of the videos they're…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best waterproof iPhone 6 cases
Mobile

Protect your iPhone 6 from spills and splashes with the best waterproof cases

Apple didn’t make the iPhone 6/6S or 6/6S Plus waterproof. They aren’t even water-resistant. But you can always pick up a case that is. We take a look at the best water resistant and waterproof iPhone 6 cases on the market.
Posted By Simon Hill
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple

Apple announces new policies to aid law enforcement worldwide

Apple has announced a new initiative aimed at improving its relationship with law enforcement agencies while maintaining the company's commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
Posted By Eric Brackett
how to block a number at t
Mobile

First responders to qualify for discounts under new AT&T policy

AT&T is offering discounted consumer plans to first responders and their families. These plans include the company's unlimited data plans as well as discounts on home internet and DirectTV plans.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Mobile

The best Android tablets will make your iPad friends envious

There are lots of Android tablets, but few are worthy of recommendation. Picking the right one should come down to more than just price. Here are the best Android tablets available, whether you want a gorgeous display or processing power.
Posted By Simon Hill
google touring bird travel tool
Mobile

Google’s ‘Touring Bird’ can make it a whole lot easier to plan a trip

When you next settle down to plan a trip, take a moment to check out Touring Bird, a new web-based travel tool from Google that aims to surface fun stuff to do and make booking activities easy in popular cities around the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

OnePlus confirms upcoming OnePlus 6T will have in-display fingerprint sensor

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung may use Qualcomm's in-display fingerprint sensors on Galaxy S10

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman