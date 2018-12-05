Digital Trends
Mobile

How to use Drop In and Announcements on Amazon’s Fire HD tablets

Steven Winkelman
By

Amazon has streamlined and refined its Echo hardware over the past few years to create a robust smart home experience. Some of the most recent hardware updates come in the form of the Echo Show and Echo Spot. They are the first Echo devices to include displays and video cameras, making them great for visual announcements and video calls.

Tablets have screens and video cameras too, though, and some of these features are making their way to Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup via a software update — specifically, Drop In and Announcement modes. The new features will not be available on all Amazon Fire tablets, though. Right now, Amazon is adding the functionality only to its Fire HD 8 (2017 and 2018) and Fire HD 10 tablets.

Drop In and Announcements modes are nearly identical to what you find on the Echo Show and Echo Spot. The former lets you drop into calls with other Echo and compatible Alexa tablets, while Announcements let you broadcast to all other Alexa devices in your household. While they’re nice to have, they’re also invasive — thankfully the features are not turned on by default. Here’s how to use Drop In and Announcement modes on Amazon’s Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 8 front angle
Steven Winkelman/Digital Trends

If you want to try our Drop In and Announcement mode on your Kindle Fire HD, you need to make some tweaks to the settings. Go to Settings in the drop-down menu and select Alexa. Toggle the Alexa and Hands-Free Mode sliders to On. Tap Communications and toggle on the sliders for both Calling and Messaging.

Next, you will want to configure the Drop In feature by setting it to On. Select My Household to allow other devices on the same account to have access to Drop Ins, or extend the option to your permitted contacts as well.

The last thing you’ll need to do is turn on Announcements. Simply toggle on the Announcements slider and you’re set.

Once you have everything set you’ll need to enable Show Mode to use the features. You have two options to turn on Show Mode: The easiest to simply say “Alexa, switch to Show Mode.” If that’s not convenient, you can also swipe down from the top of your Fire tablet’s display and toggle on the Show Mode slider.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about the faster network
Up Next

Signed Steve Jobs memorabilia expected to fetch about $70,000 at auction
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
what is 5g version 1543865758 verizon
Mobile

Verizon 5G rollout: Everything you need to know

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint confirms it will launch a 5G smartphone with Samsung in 2019

Like other carriers, Sprint is working hard on bringing the next generation of cellular connectivity to customers. In fact, the company has even announced that it's working with HTC and Qualcomm on a new 5G smart hub.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Mobile

Following AT&T, Sprint confirms it will carry Samsung’s 5G smartphone in 2019

It's been a long time coming but 5G smartphones are arriving sooner than you may think. One day after Samsung announced it will be launching a 5G smartphone on Verizon's network early next year, AT&T and Sprint reveal they will also do so.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
actor tells kanye west to get off his smartphone during broadway show
Mobile

Broadway actor tells Kanye West to get off his phone during opening night

Theater actors can get understandably upset when they spot someone in the audience fiddling with their phone instead of watching the show. The other night that audience member was Kanye West, and he got called out for it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Huawei Honor 8X review
Mobile

That’s no moon — it’s a hole for the camera on Honor’s new smartphone

Honor will announce a new smartphone on January 22, 2019. Despite 2018 not being finished yet, and a major tech trade show still to come. Honor is teasing us with the news of a device it will launch next year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung 5g smartphone impressions device 1
Mobile

We checked out Samsung’s 5G concept phone. Here’s what it’s like

5G is been all talk for years, but it's finally becoming a reality. At Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit, Samsung showed off a concept of its first 5G device, which will ultimately go on to be released to the public in the first half of…
Posted By Christian de Looper
honor play logo
Mobile

Upcoming Honor View 20 may ditch the notch for new display technology

After its phenomenal success with the View 10 in 2018, it looks like Honor is getting ready up the ante with its forthcoming Honor View 20. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
AT&T
Mobile

Samsung partners with AT&T to create a multi-band 5G smartphone for late 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
what is rcs
Mobile

Verizon begins RCS messaging rollout with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

What is RCS messaging? It's the successor to today's text messaging. It offers features like real-time audio, read receipts, and encryption, but adoption so far has been slow. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 18 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding…
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xr holding
Mobile

Best iPhone: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?

There are three main iPhone models available, and prices vary significantly, so it's important to make the right decision. We've used them all, and we break down what makes each one great, and which model will be best for you.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Which new iPhone is the best? iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR

Apple has three new iPhone models to choose from this year, making the choice a little harder than usual. What's the difference between the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR, and which is best?
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus will beat Samsung to the punch, be first to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855

Smartphone maker OnePlus will be the first company to use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 processor. We're not sure what it will be called, but this device would support 5G networks.
Posted By Christian de Looper