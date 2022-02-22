  1. Mobile

How to use Split Screen View on any Samsung tablet model

Mark Jansen
By

You may have bought your Samsung Galaxy Tab for any one of a number of reasons. It may be because you want a solid, large screen to watch Netflix, YouTube, or other media delights from. It may be that you're looking to use Samsung's talent S Pen to scrawl up some masterpieces. Or it may be you're looking for a gaming tablet, or even something to work from while you're on the move.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet

  • Android 9.0 Pie or later

But no matter why you need your Samsung Galaxy Tab, there's likely to come a time when making the most of that big screen is paramount and being able to see two things at once is extremely useful. It could be when reading through two documents, watching a video while messaging someone else, or following directions for a particular task. That's a time when split screen mode comes in very useful. Here's how to use split screen view on a Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet.

How to use split screen mode in Android 9.0 Pie and later

The easiest way to use split screen mode is using Android's built-in tools. Split screen view was introduced on Samsung devices in Android 9.0 Pie — almost four years ago now — and so most modern Samsung tablets should have access to this feature. Here's how to use it.

Step 1: Open the first app for split screen view. This isn't required, but you do need to be able to find the app on your recent apps list.

The Recent Apps list on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Step 2: Open your recent apps list by either swiping up from the bottom of your tablet and holding it for a second, or by tapping the Recent Apps button in your navigation bar.

Step 3: Tap your chosen app's icon.

how to use split screen on any samsung tablet recent apps 2 view galaxy tab

Step 4: Tap Open In Split Screen View.

An example of Split Screen View, with YouTube on one side, and the app drawer on the other.

Step 5: Your app will open on the right hand side, and your app drawer will open on the left.

how to use split screen on any samsung tablet in view galaxy tab

Step 6: Select the second app you want to open in your app drawer and it'll pop-up next to your first app.

From here, you can use the two apps as you normally would, but there are some other tricks you can use too. You can resize the windows by dragging the bar between the two, but you can also open one app in Pop-up View instead.

how to use split screen on any samsung tablet pop up view from galaxy tab

Opening an app in a pop-up window

Instead of opening your chosen app in split screen mode, you can instead open it in a little pop-up window. You can do this from the recent apps menu, or while you already have an app open in split screen view.

To open from the recent apps menu:

Step 1: Open your recent apps menu.

Step 2: Tap the app's icon and select Open in Pop-up View.

Already have the app open in split screen view? Here's how to turn it into a pop-up window.

Step 1: Tap the blue line at the top of the app.

Step 2: Select the Pop-up View icon. It should be the first one on the list.

