How to watch the October 9 ‘Made by Google’ event

Christian de Looper
After months of rumors and leaks, Google is finally ready to unveil its latest and greatest creations, including the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones — and possibly a new Chrome OS 2-in-1, a Google Home hub, and more. Here’s what we expect from Google at its October 9 New York event.

The event starts at 11 a.m. ET on October 9 — that’s 8 a.m. PT if you’re on the West Coast, or 3 p.m. GMT for our U.K.-based readers.

Of course, you might be wondering how you can watch the Google event for yourself — thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do so. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

How to watch the Google event on YouTube

Perhaps the easiest way to watch the event is straight from the Made by Google YouTube channel, which will livestream the event once it begins. Through YouTube, you can watch the event on any phone and any computer without the need for an extra app, which makes it one of the easier ways to watch Google unveil its new products.

The YouTube stream is scheduled to start around 20 minutes before the event — though if you do log on at 11 a.m. ET on the dot, we don’t think you’ll miss much besides pre-event music and perhaps a few ads.

Stream the Made by Google event on YouTube.

How to watch the Google event on Twitter

As Apple did for its last event, Google will also be livestreaming on Twitter — so if you prefer to use the Twitter app for livestreaming, then you’re in luck. Unlike the YouTube stream, the Twitter stream is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. There may be a benefit to watching on Twitter if you’re interested in seeing what others think of the new products — live tweets related to the event will appear below the livestream.

Stream the Made by Google event on Twitter.

Stay tuned

Whether or not you tune in to watch the Made by Google event, we’ll have all the latest news, updates, and insights for you. Head to our roundup to check out all of our Made by Google event-related coverage.

