  1. Mobile

Microsoft CEO would ‘welcome’ iMessage on Windows

By

The iMessage chat platform is one of Apple’s best ways to make you think twice about buying another company’s devices. But if the iPhone maker ever shifted its strategy, Microsoft’s CEO says his company would “welcome” it onto Windows 11.

In a video interview with the Wall Street Journal, CEO Satya Nadella listed iMessage as one example of an Apple feature Microsoft would gladly invite onto the Windows platform.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella standing onstage in a welcoming pose.
Microsoft

“Anything that Apple wants to do with Windows – whether it’s iTunes or iMessage or what have you – we would welcome that,” said the Microsoft chief executive.

The comment was part of a broader push by Microsoft to rebrand Windows as the most open of all digital platforms. Windows 11 will run Android apps installed through the Amazon App Store. You could even view Microsoft’s shifting of the Start Menu to the center of the taskbar as a metaphor for its desire for Windows to serve as a neutral middle path between Google’s and Apple’s competing ecosystems.

“Overall, we want to make sure our software runs great on Apple devices,” continued Nadella. “Windows works well with any software from anyone, whether it’s Google or Apple or Adobe or anyone.”

While that might make for good branding for the upcoming Windows 11, which begins rolling out later in 2021, Nadella has to know the odds of Apple accepting his invitation are low.

The popular iMessage provides beautiful blue chat bubbles, stickers, and an increasingly deep array of chat features that help lock its customers into its walled garden. It even has its own App Store.

But iMessage is only available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Apart from complicated hacks that require using a Mac as a server, there’s no simple way to use iMessage on Windows or Android. Switch platforms, and you become a dreaded green bubble on your Apple-owning friends’ devices.

iMessage on Mac

In a 2016 email thread revealed in the Apple-versus-Epic Games trial, Apple executive Phil Schiller confirmed the strategy. In response to an Apple employee who commented that “the #1 most difficult [reason] to leave the Apple universe app is iMessage . . . iMessage amounts to serious lock-in,” Schiller replied: “Moving iMessage to Android will hurt us more than help us, this email illustrates why.”

While that email referred to Android and not Windows, it wouldn’t necessarily be an enormous leap to assume the same line of thinking would apply to Microsoft’s platform, which competes with Macs.

Barring a dramatic change in strategy – perhaps in response to government antitrust threats – you shouldn’t hold your breath for iMessage to come to Windows or Android anytime soon. But if Apple changes its mind, Microsoft apparently wouldn’t hesitate to roll out the red carpet.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s how to install the Windows 11 preview when it’s available next week

Windows 11 on laptop.

How Windows 11 will finally fulfill the true potential of the Surface Pro

microsoft surface tablet deals pro6 go best buy pro 6

Here’s what Windows 11 needs to do to ensure Android apps don’t flop on PCs

android apps in app store on windows 11 - Tiktok

Best cheap Verizon Fios new customer deals for June 2021

Fios TV Package

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

Best cheap Kindle deals for June 2021: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for June 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for June 2021

iphone 11

Best Google Pixel deals for June 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best cheap Fitbit deals for June 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Windows 11 teases a cleaner and modern File Explorer app

microsoft teases new file explorer windows 11

A new iPhone SE with 5G is coming in 2022, but it may have the same old design

iPhone SE 2020 Camera Bump

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for June 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999