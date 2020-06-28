Purchases of the upcoming iPhone 12 will apparently not come with the power adapter, following earlier reports that Apple will not include earphones in the smartphone’s package.

Instead of including the charger in the iPhone 12’s box, Apple will be releasing a new 20W power adapter as a separate accessory, MacRumors reported, citing a research note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The 20W power adapter will reportedly feature fast charging through USB-C Power Delivery and will look similar to the current 18W power adapter, the production of which, along with the 5W power adapter, will end within the year, according to Kuo.

The charger and EarPods have both been staple inclusions with every iPhone purchase, but with their rumored removal from the iPhone 12’s box, the device may only come with the Lightning to USB-C cable as its only included accessory.

Kuo expects increased production costs for the iPhone 12 due to the inclusion of 5G support, but the removal of the power adapter and EarPods from the box will allow Apple to sell the smartphone at prices comparable to the iPhone 11 lineup.

No more EarPods with iPhone 12?

The EarPods have been included with every iPod and iPhone purchase since 2001, but Apple has been moving away from wired audio accessories starting with the removal of the headphone jack and the launch of the AirPods in 2016. If the reports are true, it appears that Apple is going all-in on wireless audio, starting with the iPhone 12.

Apple is expected to launch four models for the iPhone 12, with screen sizes ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches. The device is also rumored to feature an upgraded A-series processor, likely to be called the A14 Bionic chip, and a design that may bring back elements from the iPhone 4.

