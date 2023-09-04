 Skip to main content
Labor Day sales mean you can get a brand new iPhone for $149

Jennifer Allen
Walmart has an awesome deal on the Apple iPhone SE as part of its Labor Day sales. Today, you can buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022 for just $149 so you’re saving an almighty $230 off the regular price of $379. There’s a minor catch in that it’s locked to Straight Talk but it’s a catch you can live with given how big a saving is involved. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the tempting phone.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022

We described the iPhone SE 2022 as “small in size” yet “big in value” when we reviewed it. There’s certainly plenty to love here. It’s one of the best iPhones for anyone looking for something they can comfortably hold in one hand.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display which looks great thanks to its 1334 x 750 resolution and Apple’s True Tone color technology ensuring colors are sharp and clear. Sure, the screen feels small compared to the other best smartphones but not everyone wants a hefty phone. Here, you still get all the essential features. For instance, the iPhone SE 2022 has a 12MP wide camera with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera for video calls or selfies. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip which is still pretty powerful thanks to iOS running so efficiently.

You can record 4K video too at up to 60 fps, while IP67 water resistance and a durable design keep you safe throughout the day. Up to 15 hours of battery life ensures it’ll run just fine throughout the day while there’s 64GB of internal storage space for all your apps and photos. At times, it may feel simplistic compared to more expensive phones but that’s the thing — it’s a cheap phone that’s perfect for the essentials. It gives you an affordable entry point into the Apple iPhone world.

The iPhone SE is usually priced at $379. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for just $149. There’s a catch to gaining the $230 saving — it’s locked to Straight Talk which may not be ideal for everyone. Still, if that’s no big deal to you, this is a considerable saving on a still dependable phone.

