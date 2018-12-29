Digital Trends
Mobile

iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire while in owner’s pants

Aaron Mamiit
By

A three-week-old iPhone XS Max allegedly caught fire while in the pants of its owner, who is considering legal action against Apple due to its apparently lackluster response to the incident.

Josh Hillard from Columbus, Ohio reported to iDrop News  that on December 12, while on lunch break at work, he noticed a strange smell coming from the back pocket of his pants. He then felt intense heat that burned his skin, followed by green and yellow smoke.

The heat and smoke were coming from his iPhone XS Max, but Hillard was forced to move to another room to take off his pants as there was a female co-worker in the break room at the time. An executive heard Hillard yelling, and used a fire extinguisher to take out the flames.

Hillard took the remains of the burnt iPhone XS Max to an Apple Store later that evening, but he was disappointed with how he was treated. He claims he spent 20 minutes answering questions by an Apple Store employee, and then waited 40 minutes after the phone was taken to a back room. After asking a manager to locate the employee and his phone, the employee returned with the device already packed. They reportedly told Hillard that the phone would be sent to the engineering team, and that this was the only way for him to receive a replacement.

Unsatisfied with the customer service in the Apple Store, Hillard took back his burnt iPhone XS Max and went home, where he called the Apple Care line. It was not until he followed up the next day that he was offered a new phone, but by that time, Hillard felt that Apple needed to do more for him, including compensation for his ruined clothes and the wireless service that he is unable to use.

Hillard is said to be thinking about launching legal action against Apple over the incident, according to iDrop News.

The authenticity of the incident remains in question, as there is no confirmation outside of the iDrop News report. If true though, an abused battery is likely not at fault as the iPhone XS Max is almost brand new.

Earlier this year, an iPhone 6S was filmed exploding and catching fire on a surveillance video from a store in Las Vegas. The fiery incidents involving iPhones, however, have never reached Samsung Galaxy Note 7 levels.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tired of telemarketers? How to block a number in iOS and Android
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch
Deals

The discounted Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit Versa alternative

This GPS watch was made for the sole purpose of fitness tracking. Whether you're running, biking, swimming, or walking, the Forerunner 35 is able to give you key metrics to aid you in your quest for a healthier you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit wants to help you remember your New Year’s resolutions

Indulge over the holiday season? Of course you did. Want to kick off the New Year with an incentive to get fit? No, not really? But just in case you do, the Google Fit app has a challenge lined up to help you get back in shape.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Want a Pixel for less? Pixel 3 Lite now rumored for a spring launch in the U.S.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Xiaomi Mi Mix review
Mobile

Smartphone makers to show off new speaker-in-the-screen tech at CES

Smartphone makers are pushing further towards a true bezel-less screen and viewing experience. The next step could be to remove the speaker system entirely, and replace it with an in-display speaker.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

The LG G8 could arrive sooner than you think, and with a new screen design

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, in 2019 and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall
moto z3 play back top half
Mobile

Moto G7 range may launch in February in Brazil, prior to Mobile World Congress

The Moto G6 range is still relatively new to the market, but rumors have already started about the Moto G7, which is expected some time in 2019. Apparently, a G7 Power version will be joining the G7, G7 Play, and G7 Plus.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
New Year's resolution apps
Mobile

From reading more to eating less, there's an app to help with every resolution

Are you one of the people who find it difficult to keep your New Year's resolutions? Whether you want to get better at managing your expenses or live a healthier lifestyle, the best New Year's resolution apps can help.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Apple leak suggests 2019 iPhone may still rock a notched display

While Apple has announced its iPhone lineup for 2018, rumors for next years phones are already surfacing. What can we expect of Apple's iPhones in 2019? Here's everything we know about the 2019 iPhone.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Honor
Mobile

5 things smartphone fans have to look forward to in 2019

It has been a year of exceptional smartphones, with stylish designs aplenty, and increasingly impressive camera performance. We expect more of the same in 2019. Here are five trends set to hit the smartphone mainstream.
Posted By Simon Hill
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will let you wait for dinner on your couch.
Posted By Gia Liu
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
social media moderation holding phone
Mobile

Tired of telemarketers? How to block a number in iOS and Android

Whether you're being barraged with lots of unwanted calls from telemarketers or simply want to avoid calls from a particular individual, blocking unwanted calls is easy. Here's a guide on how to block a number on any smartphone.
Posted By Simon Hill
Best Essential Phone cases
Mobile

Say goodbye to the Essential Phone: It’s sold out and won’t be restocked

The Essential Phone sold out on the official Essential website and in most retail outlets. A spokesman for the company confirmed that there will be no more restocks for the mobile device.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit