The LG Q Stylus provides a cheaper way to be ultra-productive

Looking for a stylus-equipped phone, but don’t want to drop $950 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Then you’re in luck — LG has announced that the LG Q Stylus will soon be coming to the midrange smartphone market as a range of three models: The standard LG Q Stylus, the LG Q Stylus Plus, and the lower-powered LG Q Stylusα (Alpha).

As you might expect, specs vary depending on the device chosen. The LG Q Stylus Plus is the most powerful of the three, boasting 4GB of RAM, along with 64GB of onboard storage. The standard LG Q Stylus and Q Stylusα will both come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. No matter which model you pick, you’ll be able to boost the available storage by up to 2TB with a MicroSD card, while an Octa-Core processor does its thing behind the scenes.

There’s plenty of room to stretch your stylus out on each of these devices too — a bezel-light design means that each model of the LG Q Stylus comes with a huge 6.2-inch 18:9 FullVision Display, running a 2160 x 1080 resolution. That’s pretty sharp for a midrange device, and plenty of room to jot down notes with the stylus. A screen that size will need plenty of juice, and it gets it, with a hefty 3,300mAh battery.

The phones will run Android 8.1 Oreo, and will offer some advanced stylus usage outside of just being a finger substitute. Users will be able to create gifs from videos, personalize images, and record notes and memos while the screen is off. LG’s also included QLens, the image recognition software that debuted on the LG V30S ThinQ. The software intelligently recognizes landmarks, objects, food, and even celebrities, and provides information based on the subject.

There’s also a capable camera setup on each of the phones. The standard Q Stylus and Stylus Plus will feature a 16-megapixel lens on the back, accompanied by an 8MP (or wide-angle 5MP) selfie lens around the front camera. The Q Stylusα sees a small drop in camera fidelity, but still packs a decent 13MP rear camera and the 5MP wide-angle selfie shooter around the front.

Finally, the LG Q Stylus will also include DTS:X sound, IP68-rated water and dust-resistance, and USB-C fast charging.

The LG Q Stylus will be launched as a limited range in North America and Asia this June. Availability of each model will be dependent on the market, and pricing information will be available closer to release.