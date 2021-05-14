Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The wait is finally over: LG has just announced the models, prices, and availability for its 2021 lineup of soundbars — and we have all of the details right here.

The new soundbars are big on sound, with support for hi-res audio and immersive formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but also relatively affordable, with prices that start as low as $180.

Don’t forget to keep your eye on LG’s 2021 TV lineup, which is still rolling out. These TVs will be the perfect companion for LG’s soundbars thanks to the new TV Sound Mode Share feature, which combines the TV’s built-in speakers with the audio capabilities of LG’s soundbars.

LG SP9YA: $1,000, available now

The $1,000 SP9YA is the flagship of LG’s 2021 models, but it isn’t intended as the company’s top-of-the-line soundbar. That title still belongs to the $1,700 2020 SN11RG, which will continue to be sold this year.

The SP9YA uses a single 48-inch wide soundbar with a wireless subwoofer in a 5.1.2 arrangement with 520 watts of total power. It supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio playback, and benefits from LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio for its tuning.

It has a single HDMI 2.1 input that can pass through Dolby Vision at 4K resolution and an HDMI ARC/eARC output. There’s also an optical input and a USB port that can be used for music playback.

Speaking of music, the SP9 supports a huge number of audio formats: LPCM, Dolby Atmos, Dolby True, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, DTS:X, FLAC (Up to 192kHz), OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC, and AAC+.

Using Meridian Horizon technology, the SP9YA can upconvert two-channel stereo into a multichannel, immersive mix, for a true surround experience regardless of the source.

Additional features include:

Apple AirPlay 2

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth 5.0

Works with the Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa Supported

A.I. room calibration

TV Sound Mode Share

LG SP8YA: $800, available now

The LG SP8YA is a 3.1.2 system that also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X thanks to its upward-firing height drivers, but it lacks the surround drivers of the step-up SP9YA. Otherwise, many of the features are identical: A wireless subwoofer, hi-res audio playback, and tuning by Meridian Audio.

With 440 watts of total power, the SP8YA has one HDMI 2.1 input with 4K/Dolby Vision passthrough, an HDMI ARC/eARC output, an optical input, and a USB port.

Additional features:

Apple AirPlay 2

Chromecast built-in

Bluetooth 5.0

Works with the Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa support

A.I. room calibration

TV Sound Mode Share

Meridian Horizon upconverting

LG SP7Y: $450, available now

LG’s SP7Y is a Meridian Audio-tuned 5.1 soundbar system with a fabric-wrapped 48-inch soundbar and a wireless subwoofer. While it does not support Dolby Atmos, it does offer DTS Virtual:X for a virtualized 3D sound experience.

It’s hi-res audio compatible but doesn’t support quite as many formats as the SP8YA or 9YA. For instance, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby TrueHD are missing from the list, as is DTS Digital Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution, and DTS:X.

Still, with 440 watts, there’s lots of power. You get an HDMI 1.4 input and one HDMI 1.4 output, plus an optical input and a USB port for music playback. Bluetooth 4.0 is also built-in for music streaming from your phone or tablet.

LG SPD7Y: $400, available mid-June

With the SPD7Y, LG takes us back to 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound, but in a slightly less powerful package than the SP8YA. We don’t yet have the full specs for this model, but we do know that like the SP8YA and 9YA, it will offer DTS:X, 4K passthrough with Dolby Vision support, HDMI eARC for lossless Dolby Atmos audio, USB playback, and Bluetooth streaming.

It lacks LG’s A.I. room calibration feature, but it has Meridian Audio tuning and support for hi-res audio playback.

LG SP2: $205, available now

LG’s new entry-level soundbar, the SP2, is a 2.1 channel system in a single speaker, thanks to its built-in subwoofer.

And while it’s the most affordable model, it’s not light on features. The fabric-wrapped, 30-inch soundbar has HDMI 1.4 ports (one for input, one for HDMI ARC output), Bluetooth 4.0 streaming, an optical input, a USB port for audio playback, and 100 watts of total power.

