Digital Trends
Mobile

The LG V40 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and Watch W7 are discounted for the holidays

Christian de Looper
By
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Like LG’s current lineup of smartphones and in the market for a new device? LG has a few deals going right now that might be perfect for you. The company has discounted both of its flagship devices — the LG V40 ThinQ and LG G7 ThinQ — as well as its flagship smartwatch, the LG Watch W7.

Let’s start with the LG V40 ThinQ. The device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, like most 2018 flagship phones, and that processor is coupled with 6GB of RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The display comes in at 6.4 inches with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels — which is pretty good. What about the prices? Well, while the phone normally comes at $950, LG has discounted it to $750 — though you will have to buy the phone between December 16 and December 29. It can be bought at the discounted rate from Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H.

Next up is the LG G7 ThinQ, which is also a pretty nice device. The phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display on this phone is a little smaller, at 6.1 inches, with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. At launch, the phone was a little cheaper than the V40 ThinQ — coming in at $750 — and it’s been discounted by $150, down to $600. The deal is running the same amount of time as the LG V40 ThinQ deal. The phone is also available from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

Then there’s LG’s latest smartwatch, the LG Watch W7. This watch came out a few months ago, and while it features Qualcomm’s old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, it’s still a relatively good accessory to couple with an LG smartphone. The Watch W7 has been discounted by $200 for the holidays, from $450 down to $250. Unlike the other two deals, the Watch W7 discount is running now and will run until December 22. The Watch W7 is also available from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

All three of these devices are great buys — especially the smartphones — so if you’re in the market for a new device and like the idea of saving some cash, then they may be the way to go.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
personalized nutrition startup habit meal shot 1
Smart Home

Uber Eats is testing a system for cheaper meal delivery

You know how Uber Pool offers cheaper trips if riders share a car? Well, Uber Eats is currently testing the same idea for meal delivery, and it could mean cheaper orders for customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
asus rog phone fortnite
Mobile

Put down the controller and pick up the best phones for gaming on the go

Which phones are the best if all you want to do is play some mobile games? We've done the hard work and put together a list of the best gaming phones on Android and iOS, so you can keep playing and winning.
Posted By Mark Jansen
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best cheap phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget smartphones.
Posted By Simon Hill
lg g7 thinq hands on precarious 2
Mobile

LG G7 owners experiencing dreaded bootloop will have to wait a few days for fix

If you’ve picked up LG’s flagship and it’s not behaving itself, then you might find a solution here. We’ve rounded up the most common LG G7 ThinQ problems and tracked down workarounds and possible fixes.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $750 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $750.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

New Apple Watch begins saving lives one week after getting EKG feature

The Apple Watch Series 4 was updated almost a week ago with a new feature that allows users to take electrocardiogram tests -- and already it seems like the new feature is saving lives.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus's 5G phone should arrive in May 2019, may cost up to $850

OnePlus will be among the first companies to put the new Snapdragon 855 processor into a phone, and will also release a separate and more expensive 5G phone in 2019 with the help of U.K. network EE.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
stocking stuffers
Mobile

The best smartphone stocking stuffers for a very techy Christmas

If you've got a tech-loving smartphone enthusiast to buy for, we can help you out. Here's a selection of top phone accessories that would make amazing stocking stuffers so you can have a very Merry Christmas.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Christmas apps
Mobile

Santa Claus is coming to town. Get ready with these Christmas apps

Like it or not, Christmas comes but once a year. Thankfully, we've got a list of the best Christmas apps to help get you into the holiday spirit, just in case you want to call Santa or become a Christmas elf.
Posted By Simon Hill
xiaomi gamepad looks like the nintendo switch black shark 2 0
Gaming

Xiaomi’s Gamepad 2.0 turns the Black Shark into a mini Switch

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi has introduced the Gamepad 2.0 for its Black Shark gaming phone that launched earlier this year. The new gamepad is similar to the Switch Joy-Con, with one piece attaching to each side of the phone.
Posted By Steven Petite
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google makes it easy to donate to charity straight through the Play Store

As we head into the holiday season, Google announced a new feature on Google Play that makes it a little easier to donate to charity. Through the new page, you'll be able to choose from a range of charities to donate to.
Posted By Christian de Looper
rei sale garmin fitbit gopro 783029b6 8d1a 433d b9af ef44437b0547
Deals

REI clearance sale extends discounts on Garmin, Fitbit, and GoPro devices

Beyond the things you typically expect to find at REI — like tents, skis, and jackets — there are tons of great deals on quality tech foryour outdoor adventures. From smartwatches to action cameras, here are the best tech deals.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
black shark review xiaomi feat
Product Review

The Black Shark gaming phone takes a big bite out of your free time, but the software sinks it

The world is being treated to an ever-increasing number of high-powered gaming phones. With so many great options already out, is there room for another? The Black Shark thinks so. But is it any good? We find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall