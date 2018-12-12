Share

Like LG’s current lineup of smartphones and in the market for a new device? LG has a few deals going right now that might be perfect for you. The company has discounted both of its flagship devices — the LG V40 ThinQ and LG G7 ThinQ — as well as its flagship smartwatch, the LG Watch W7.

Let’s start with the LG V40 ThinQ. The device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, like most 2018 flagship phones, and that processor is coupled with 6GB of RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The display comes in at 6.4 inches with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels — which is pretty good. What about the prices? Well, while the phone normally comes at $950, LG has discounted it to $750 — though you will have to buy the phone between December 16 and December 29. It can be bought at the discounted rate from Best Buy, Amazon, or B&H.

Next up is the LG G7 ThinQ, which is also a pretty nice device. The phone also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, along with either 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display on this phone is a little smaller, at 6.1 inches, with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. At launch, the phone was a little cheaper than the V40 ThinQ — coming in at $750 — and it’s been discounted by $150, down to $600. The deal is running the same amount of time as the LG V40 ThinQ deal. The phone is also available from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

Then there’s LG’s latest smartwatch, the LG Watch W7. This watch came out a few months ago, and while it features Qualcomm’s old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, it’s still a relatively good accessory to couple with an LG smartphone. The Watch W7 has been discounted by $200 for the holidays, from $450 down to $250. Unlike the other two deals, the Watch W7 discount is running now and will run until December 22. The Watch W7 is also available from Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

All three of these devices are great buys — especially the smartphones — so if you’re in the market for a new device and like the idea of saving some cash, then they may be the way to go.