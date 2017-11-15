Make the most out of Google with this list of ‘OK, Google’ commands

One of the most useful things about using Google is the voice commands. Using just your voice you can command your device to do many things on your behalf. It’s fast, convenient, and still feels a bit like the future. The complete list of “OK, Google” commands and compatible apps has grown considerably over time, meaning there are likely things you can do with Google that you’re not even aware of. To find out more, check out how to get the most out of Google Now and everything you need to know about Google Assistant.

If you own an Android device, you might want to turn on “OK, Google” so that you can start using this feature without having to tap the microphone icon. The first thing we need to do is make sure this feature is turned on, so let’s see if it is.

Turning on ‘OK, Google’

Open your App Drawer, and open the Google app. Tap the Hamburger menu ( ) in the upper-left corner, and go to Settings. Go to Voice > OK, Google detection, and turn on From any screen. Follow the instructions to train your phone to respond to your voice. If you’re having trouble when you say “OK, Google,” and it doesn’t seem to be working for you, then you can turn off Trusted Voice in the ‘OK, Google’ detection settings. The software may be having a hard time recognizing your voice.

Now that it is turned on, we can start using “OK, Google.” Let’s take a look at all the different commands you can use with your device. All you have to do is say “OK, Google,” and Google will start listening to your commands. You can always tap the microphone icon and issue a voice command, if you prefer not to use the “OK, Google” feature.

Searching and asking questions

Asking Google about anything

“How old is [name]?”

“Where was [name] born?’

“Who invented [anything you want to find].”

Searching the internet

“Browse [nameofwebsite.com],” when you want to go directly to the website.

“Go to [name of website],” when you want it to appear in a Google search.

Sports

“How is [say the name of the team] doing?”

“Results from [say the name of the team] last game.”

“When is [say the name of the team] next game?”

“Did [say the name of the team] win the last game?”

Stocks

“What is [name] stock price?”

“What is [name] trending at?”

Defining words

“What is the definition of [say the word].”

“Define [say the word].”

Google account and privacy settings

You can always get to your Google account settings, but there is a difference between using the word “Open,” “Show,” and “Adjust.” For example, saying “Open my Google security settings” will open a card for you to select your security settings, but using the word “Adjust” instead of “Open” will actually get you to the security settings page directly.

You can say:

“Open Google account settings.”

“Show my Google search history.”

“Adjust my Google privacy settings.”

“Adjust my Google security settings.”

Messaging, notes, and music

“Show me my messages.”

“Text [name of contact] [say the message].”

“Send an email to [say the contact name] [say what you want to write in the email].”

“Call [say the name of the contact].”

“Call [say the name of the contact] on speakerphone.”

Other messaging, music, and social apps that work with “OK, Google”

If you want to send a message with Viber, and not your default text messaging app, then you would say, “OK, Google, send a message with Viber.” You can also try commands such as “take a note with Evernote,” or “search for car videos on YouTube.”

These are the apps that are compatible with “OK, Google”:

Google Hangouts — “Send a hangouts message to [say name].”

Evernote — “Make a note with Evernote.”

Whatsapp — “Send a Whatsapp message to [say contact name].”

Viber — “Send a message with Viber.”

Telegram — “Send a Telegram message to [say contact name].”

YouTube — “Search [say what you want to search for] on YouTube.”

Pandora — “Play [name of song] on Pandora.”

Google Music — “Listen to [name of song].”

Facebook — “Post [say your message] on Facebook.”

Twitter — “Post [say your message] on Twitter.”

Other to-do and notes apps that work with “OK, Google”

These note apps all work by saying “Make a note with [name of app]”