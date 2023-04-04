Motorola isn’t messing around when it comes to its latest phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is shaping up to be a seriously high-specification piece of kit. Despite some recent wins with the Razr 2022 and the Edge 30 Pro, Motorola hasn’t been able to truly regain its flagship-phone credentials amongst tech fans — but this could be the phone to do it.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is very curvy, with barely a squared-off angle in sight. The chassis is made of aluminum, the rear is covered in anti-glare glass, and the screen is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes in two colors — Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue — and is 8.59mm thick and 199 grams. It’s perhaps not the sleekest, but it’s in line with most other flagship phones this year, and an IP68 rating means it’s durable too.

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM, with the option of either 256GB or 512GB of storage space. The battery has a slightly lower-than-expected 4,600mAh capacity, but it’s recharged using Motorola’s 125W TurboPower fast charging that zips the battery to full in 23 minutes. Motorola says a six-minute flash charge provides enough power for a day’s use. The Edge 40 Pro also has 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

What else? The screen is a 6.67-inch pOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate, the phone has dual stereo speakers, 5G, and a triple-lens camera on the back. It’s led by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and is joined by a 50MP wide-angle camera, plus a 12MP portrait camera. On the front is a 60MP selfie camera. For video, the Edge 40 Pro can shoot 8K resolution video at 30 frames-per-second or 4K HDR10+.

Special features include a 2x telephoto mode, a macro mode, and a selection of video camera features, including a “Night Vision” setting for enhanced video in low light, a horizon lock, autofocus tracking, and portrait video too. Android 13 is installed on the Edge 40 Pro, and there’s support for ThinkShield and Moto Secure security systems, Motorola’s Ready For connectivity platform, plus it’s compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 smart glasses for business use.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been announced for the U.K. and Europe at this point. It costs 800 British pounds, or about $990, which puts it up against the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

Considering the specification, it’s a strong value, but a lot of the phone’s success will come down to how long Motorola decides to support the software, and also the quality of the camera. It will be available through Motorola’s own online store very soon.

