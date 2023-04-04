 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Forget the Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23 — the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is here

Andy Boxall
By

Motorola isn’t messing around when it comes to its latest phone, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is shaping up to be a seriously high-specification piece of kit. Despite some recent wins with the Razr 2022 and the Edge 30 Pro, Motorola hasn’t been able to truly regain its flagship-phone credentials amongst tech fans — but this could be the phone to do it.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is very curvy, with barely a squared-off angle in sight. The chassis is made of aluminum, the rear is covered in anti-glare glass, and the screen is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus. It comes in two colors — Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue — and is 8.59mm thick and 199 grams. It’s perhaps not the sleekest, but it’s in line with most other flagship phones this year, and an IP68 rating means it’s durable too.

Related Videos
A promotional image showing a person putting the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in their pocket.
Motorola

Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM, with the option of either 256GB or 512GB of storage space. The battery has a slightly lower-than-expected 4,600mAh capacity, but it’s recharged using Motorola’s 125W TurboPower fast charging that zips the battery to full in 23 minutes. Motorola says a six-minute flash charge provides enough power for a day’s use. The Edge 40 Pro also has 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.

Related
Motorola Edge 40 Pro in blue and black.
Motorola

What else? The screen is a 6.67-inch pOLED with a 165Hz refresh rate, the phone has dual stereo speakers, 5G, and a triple-lens camera on the back. It’s led by a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and is joined by a 50MP wide-angle camera, plus a 12MP portrait camera. On the front is a 60MP selfie camera. For video, the Edge 40 Pro can shoot 8K resolution video at 30 frames-per-second or 4K HDR10+.

Special features include a 2x telephoto mode, a macro mode, and a selection of video camera features, including a “Night Vision” setting for enhanced video in low light, a horizon lock, autofocus tracking, and portrait video too. Android 13 is installed on the Edge 40 Pro, and there’s support for ThinkShield and Moto Secure security systems, Motorola’s Ready For connectivity platform, plus it’s compatible with Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 smart glasses for business use.

Promotional image with people taking a selfue using the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
Motorola

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been announced for the U.K. and Europe at this point. It costs 800 British pounds, or about $990, which puts it up against the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

Considering the specification, it’s a strong value, but a lot of the phone’s success will come down to how long Motorola decides to support the software, and also the quality of the camera. It will be available through Motorola’s own online store very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I love the Galaxy S23 — here are 5 things the iPhone still does better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 has arrived to the masses, and it’s one of the best Android phones you can get right now, especially the S23 Ultra. However, for those who don’t need all of the fancy bells and whistles, like the S Pen and 200MP main camera, the regular S23 is also plenty powerful for the average person, especially if you prefer smaller devices.

I’ve been using the Galaxy S23 for the past few weeks, and so far, my experience has been delightful. I know that it’s still early on in the year, but for me, the S23’s small size is perfect and comfortable. Android also does a lot of things better than iOS, like individual volume controls and notifications, for example. But I am still primarily using my iPhone 14 Pro — despite Apple having some big flaws, such as overprocessing images after you capture them.

Read more
Here’s what’s really going on with those ‘fake’ Galaxy S23 Ultra moon photos
Close-up shot of the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A few days ago, a Reddit post sparked fresh debate asking if the Galaxy S23 Ultra was faking its moon photos. Ever since Samsung started offering a periscope-style telephoto camera on its flagships that delivers an unprecedented 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, moon photography has been marketed as one of the phone's hottest tricks. 
There’s some valid history behind the skepticism, though. In 2019, Huawei faced accusations that the P30 Pro's Moon Mode was faking the images using an overlay system, even though the company denied it. The Galaxy S23 Ultra finds itself in a similar storm, but the company has now explained how you are getting those crisp moon shots with its flagship. 

What Samsung has to say about all this

Read more
Your Pixel 7 is about to get a whole lot less buggy — here’s why
Two Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Google is rolling out a new Android 13 update that fixes 46 bugs and performance issues for the Pixel 7. The fixes range from squashing smaller bugs to larger, systemwide updates that do things like optimize battery life and overall performance, making this one of the most substantial Pixel 7 updates to date. While the update, Android 13 QPR2, provides a lot of fixes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifically, it also cleans up performance for the entire Pixel 6 line as well.

There are plenty of small fixes in the update. However, the bigger ones seem like they're going to noticeably improve the user experience for all Pixel 7 owners on just about every front.

Read more