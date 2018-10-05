Digital Trends
Mobile

Nokia 7.1 vs. Honor 8X vs. Moto G6: Budget phone battle royale

Simon Hill
By

If you’re shopping for a new Android smartphone and you don’t want to spend too much, then you’re spoiled for choice right now. There are lots of attention-worthy options on the market that won’t break the bank. The Moto G6 is probably the best known, but the Honor 8X has an awful lot to offer, and the Nokia 7.1 is an exciting new contender.

We decided to pit these three relatively cheap phones against each other to find out which is best in various categories. In the end, there can be only one winner.

Specs

Nokia 7.1 Honor 8X Moto G6
Size 149.7 x 71.1 x 8 mm (5.89 x 2.79 x 0.31 inches) 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm (6.31 x 3.02 x 0.31 inches) 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm (6.01 x 2.85 x 0.33 inches)
Weight 160 grams (5.64 ounces) 175 grams (6.17 ounces) 167 grams (5.89 ounces)
Screen size 5.8-inch PureDisplay IPS LCD 6.5-inch IPS LCD 5.7-inch IPS LCD
Screen resolution 2280 x 1080 pixels (435 pixels per inch) 2340 x 1080 pixels (396 pixels per inch) 2160 x 1080 pixels (424 pixels per inch)
Operating system Android 8 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo (under EMUI 8.2) Android 8.0 Oreo
Storage space 64GB 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 64GB
MicroSD card slot Yes, up to 400GB Yes, up to 400GB Yes, up to 128GB
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay In certain markets No
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
RAM 4GB 4GB, 6GB 3GB, 4GB
Camera Dual 12MP and 5MP rear, 8MP front Dual 20MP and 2MP rear, 16MP front Dual 12MP and 5MP rear, 8MP front
Video TBA Up to 1080p at 30 frames per second 1080p at 60 fps, slow-mo video
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2
Ports 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C 3.5mm headphone jack, MicroUSB 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C
Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Yes
Water resistance No No No
Battery 3,060mAh

Fast charging

 3,750mAh 3,000mAh

TurboPower Charging
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Black, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Deep Indigo
Price $350 $200+ $250
Buy from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Honor Motorola
Review score Hands-on review Hands-on review 3.5 out of 5 stars

Performance, battery life, and charging

moto g6 hands on 17
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

These three phones are very different in the processor department. The Moto G6 trails the pack with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, the Honor 8X is faster with Huawei’s Kirin 710 inside, but the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 in the Nokia 7.1 is the best performer. The G6 offers 32GB of storage with 3GB of RAM, or 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM — we definitely recommend the slightly more expensive, higher capacity model if you can get it. Honor’s 8X is backed by 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM with a whopping 128GB of storage. The Nokia 7.1 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. All three have a MicroSD card slot for expansion. The only one we have minor qualms about in the performance department is the lowest capacity Moto G6, which isn’t as smooth as we’d like when switching between apps.

All three of these phones have decent sized batteries in them that will see you through a normal day with change. The Honor 8X has the biggest battery by a distance, but it also has a much bigger display, so we expect that to balance out. We’re pleased to see fast charging support out of the box for the Moto G6 and Nokia 7.1, but the Honor 8X loses points here. Sadly, wireless charging hasn’t filtered down to budget phones yet.

Winner: Nokia 7.1

Design and durability

A glance at these phones is enough to make you realize how far budget phone design has come in the last couple of years. We’re seeing design trends like glass backs, metal frames, and highlights, and shrinking bezels reach well beyond the top tier now. It used to be easy to pick the budget phone out of a lineup, but that’s no longer the case. The Moto G6 is the oldest phone here and it shows. We’ve never been keen on the big, signature round camera module on the back and it still has sizable bezels with a fingerprint sensor on the front. Both Nokia and Honor have shrunk the bezels right down, embraced the notch, and moved the fingerprint sensor onto the back.

We’re fans of the bright red finish on the Honor 8X, which dances in the light, and it looks nice in blue, too, but it is important to note that this is a very big phone that can be tricky to manage one-handed. The Nokia 7.1 has adopted the notch, but that allows for a relatively large screen in a compact device and we love the copper highlights in the white “steel” version. Both the Honor 8X and the Nokia 7.1 are beautiful budget phones, but Nokia edges the win.

Winner: Nokia 7.1

Display

Nokia 7.1 front
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

While the Honor 8X wins on size, it also has the least sharp display here, but the quality is good. The Moto G6 is a decent middle ground, though we did feel it lacked brightness during our testing. The Nokia 7.1 runs away with this category. The 5.8-inch PureDisplay in the Nokia 7.1 has a wide 19:9 aspect ratio and support for HDR10, which is a real rarity in budget phones. It even upscales standard definition content and adjusts, not just brightness, but also contrast to match your environment and stay legible. If size is the most important thing to you, then the Honor 8X is going to be your pick, but the best display here belongs to the Nokia 7.1.

Winner: Nokia 7.1

Camera

Huawei Honor 8X review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Another trend that has filtered down to budget phones is dual lens cameras. The Moto G6 pairs a 12-megapixel lens with a 5-megapixel lens, as does the Nokia 7.1. Both also have 8-megapixel front-facing cameras. The Honor 8X is a little different, pairing a 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel lens on the back and boasting a 16-megapixel selfie-camera. The adoption of dual lenses allows for a better bokeh effect, where your subject is in sharp relief and the background is blurred. All three offer support for HDR, but the Zeiss optics and speedy phase detection autofocus in the Nokia 7.1, give it an edge. You can also take shots with the front-facing and rear cameras simultaneously with “bothie” mode on the Nokia. The Honor 8X is inconsistent, but when it nails a shot it does really well and it offers good bokeh, slow-motion video, and a night mode for low-light shots. Both are generally better than the Moto G6, but we need more time with the Nokia 7.1 to decide whether it’s better than the Honor 8X.

Winner: Tie between Nokia 7.1 and Honor 8X

Software and updates

Nokia 7.1 bottom chin
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

We used to appreciate the extras that Motorola added to its phones, and it tended to exercise a light touch in the past, but with the Moto G6 we saw more bloatware creep in on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and updates have begun to slow under Lenovo’s watch. The Honor 8X comes with the slightly newer Android 8.1 Oreo, but it has the EMUI on top, which can take some getting used to. The Nokia 7.1 is an Android One phone, which means it runs stock Android as Google intended. It is launching with Oreo, but Android 9.0 Pie update is scheduled for the end of November and it’s guaranteed to get monthly security updates for at least three years and version updates for at least two years.

Winner: Nokia 7.1

Special features

Huawei Honor 8X review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We like Moto Actions on the Moto G6, which offers some useful gesture shortcuts such as the ability to turn the phone over to mute it. The Honor 8X has a handy comfort mode that reduces blue light from the screen, which is ideal when you’re reading in bed. There are also A.I. options in the camera, though we’re not convinced that the AI always improves shots. The Nokia 7.1 is mercifully free of gimmickry and bloatware, with the HDR display taking top billing as a standout feature that should attract to you to this phone.

Winner: Tie

Price

The base model of the Moto G6 is a very reasonable $250. We’re not sure about the price for the Honor 8X as it has yet to get a U.S. or European release, though based on prices elsewhere we think it will be between $200 and $280. If you import there might be some other costs to pay. The Nokia 7.1 is a bit more expensive at $350, but it’s widely available at Best Buy stores and from a number of online retailers.

Overall winner: Nokia 7.1

It has the best design, the best display, the fastest performance, and offers the best software experience: Picking the Nokia 7.1 as our winner is easy, but it also costs significantly more than the Moto G6 and the Honor 8X. The good news here is that all three are decent phones that represent great value for money. The days where Moto’s G series ruled the budget roost are gone, because we’d place it last here, though if you live outside the U.S. and can get your hands on a Moto G6 Plus, it’s a better match for these contenders.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Civilization VI
Gaming

Surprise! ‘Civilization VI’ is available on iPhone, and it’s on sale now

Nearly a year after Civilization VI landed on iPad, the strategy game has launched on iPhone. From now until October 16, you can purchase Civ VI on iOS for $24 (60 percent off). You can try the first 60 turns for free before buying.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG V40 ThinQ vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Which LG flagship is right for you?

It can be tough to choose a new phone, but we're here to help with a comparison of LG's two flagships: The LG V40 ThinQ and the LG G7 ThinQ. Find out precisely what the differences are and which would suit you better.
Posted By Simon Hill
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

LG V40 ThinQ vs. V35 ThinQ vs. V30: Which of LG’s big phones is best for you?

You're set on a big LG phone with an OLED screen and top-notch video shooting capabilities, but which one do you buy? We explain the differences between LG's V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, and V30, and pick winners in each category.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei Honor 8X review
Mobile

Honor 8X vs. Honor 7X: Battle of the beautiful budget phones

There's no shortage of great budget phones out there, so does the recently released Honor 8X have much of a chance? To find out, we pitted it against its predecessor, the impressive Honor 7X.
Posted By Mark Jansen
mobile trends google assistant ai
Mobile

Google Assistant now lets you compare rideshare prices and wait times

Google has announced an update to Google Assistant that could make it a whole lot more useful for rideshare users. The update essentially allows users to look at a list of rideshare prices and wait times from multiple services.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 7.1 front
Mobile

The Nokia 7.1 gives you a notched display and pure Android One for just $349

Nokia is releasing the Nokia 7.1, a midrange machine with solid specs, an all-new display, and a great new design. Nokia is also finally returning to the U.S. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG Watch W7 review
Product Review

Mechanical hands might not save the pricey LG Watch W7

LG has a new Wear OS smartwatch, the Watch W7, but it uses a two-year-old Wear 2100 processor, and has no heart rate monitor, no GPS, and no NFC for contactless payments. Is it worth the high $450 price tag? We take a look.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
pixel vs. pixel 2
Android Army

Made by Google 2018 Event: Complete Coverage

Just as we thought Google was finally getting into its own groove with an annual October 4 hardware event in San Francisco, it decides to change things up this year with a new date and new location. Google's "Made by Google" major hardware…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
nokia 7 1 review feat
Product Review

Don't knock Nokia. The spectacular 7.1 could be the perfect phone for $350

Nokia is back in the U.S. with yet another unlocked phone, the Nokia 7.1. It has an edge-to-edge design, a screen that supports HDR, good build quality, and promising cameras -- all for $349.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Most common iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max problems and how to fix them

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the best Apple phones to date -- but they're not perfect. A number of users have been reporting issues have popped up with the phones. Here are the most common iPhone XS problems, and how to fix them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best smart outdoor lighting philips hue
Smart Home

Philips Hue bulbs can now seamlessly synchronize with Siri Shortcuts

As of iOS 12, Philips Hue smart lights work with Siri's Shortcuts app. This app replaces Apple's Workflow and allows users to link multifunction routines together to perform complicated tasks with a single phrase.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

Midnight black and cloud silver Samsung Galaxy Note 9s are on the way

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it's Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with an updated processor, a brand-new S Pen, and much more. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Mark Jansen
moto z3 play back top half
Mobile

Motorola has the Power, and will use it on the 2019 Moto G7

The Moto G6 range is still fresh on the market, but rumors are started about the Moto G7, which is expected sometime in 2019. Apparently, a G7 Power version will be joining the G7, G7 Play, and G7 Plus.
Posted By Andy Boxall