We may see the Nothing Phone 3 in just a couple of months

Joe Maring
By
The Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 1's Glyph lights.
Nothing Phone 2 (left) and Nothing Phone 1  Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
what to expect at mwc 2017
Check out our complete coverage of MWC 2023

CES 2024 is right around the corner, but that’s already old news — it’s time to start talking about Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024! Why? Nothing just confirmed it’s holding an event during the giant tech conference in February, and this could be where we get our first look at the Nothing Phone 3.

In a press invitation sent by Nothing, the company teases that it will have “Nothing to see” on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, during MWC in Barcelona. You can see a picture of the invitation below. In the email accompanying the invite, Nothing also says it will have “something special” to show off.

Press invite for Nothing's MWC 2024 event.
Nothing

Although the Nothing Phone 3 isn’t mentioned anywhere in the invitation, there’s very good reason to believe this is where we’ll get our first look at the phone — or at least some sort of teaser. At MWC 2022, Nothing teased a prototype of the Nothing Phone 1. At MWC 2023, we got confirmation about the processor for the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing has set a precedent that MWC is where it talks about smartphones, and considering the company is already hyping its MWC 2024 plans, a Nothing Phone 3 appearance seems like a safe bet.

There have also been rumors that Nothing is working on a Nothing Phone 2a, which is reported to be a cheaper, more budget-friendly version of the flagship Nothing Phone 2. If that phone is actually in the works, it could also make an appearance at Nothing’s MWC event.

Of course, the other possibility is that Nothing will just announce something silly and unrelated to its smartphone business. The company’s been on an odd path this year, releasing clothing and beer as odd marketing stunts. There was also the whole fiasco around Nothing Chats. It’s hard to pin down exactly what Nothing will do next, but given the company’s history with past MWC showings, my bet is on the Nothing Phone 3.

Details on the Nothing Phone 3 (and the Nothing Phone 2a) have been few and far between so far, but we’re bound to hear more from the rumor mill as we get closer to MWC.

Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
