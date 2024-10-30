 Skip to main content
This amazing phone glows in the dark and was created with the help of fans

By
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition's glow in the dark elements
Nothing

Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, a phone created with the help of its fans. The project began in March 2024 and gave motivated members of the brand’s fan base a chance to help shape a future phone release based on the existing Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The result is an epic glow-in-the-dark phone that puts an interesting spin on Nothing’s trademark Glyph lighting motif.

There were four stages to the project, each focused on a different part of the phone’s design, starting with the hardware. The winning concept for the Community Edition’s look was based on “phosphorescence,” and various elements under the transparent rear panel on the phone have been specially coated to give them a soft glow-in-the-dark finish. It’s powered by nothing other than light, and the glow will last for hours before fading.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition
Nothing

The next stage concentrated on the wallpaper design, and the phone has six specially developed images preinstalled. Next, the packaging was designed and uses a close-up of the phone’s camera to great effect. To match the phone’s new glow-in-the-dark feature, several elements on the box have a reflective finish. Finally, an entire marketing campaign was built around the phone and its new design.

The Community Edition attracted 900 entries from 47 countries, and all the finalists were voted on by the wider community before making it through. All the winners then worked with Nothing’s creative team to bring their visions to life. It’s a really interesting and exciting way to involve not only Nothing fans, but also creatives outside the community, in the creation of a special smartphone.

1 of 3
Specially designed wallpapers on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition.
Specially designed wallpapers on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Nothing
Specially designed packaging on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition
Specially designed packaging on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Nothing
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition's glow in the dark elements and Glyph Lights.
The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition's glow-in-the-dark elements and Glyph Lights Nothing

Due to its special nature, only 1,000 Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition phones will be made. They’ll be available to buy from November 12 for 399 British pounds, which is around $518. Nothing will not officially release the Community Edition phone in the U.S., and if you’re in Japan, the phone will be based on the Nothing Phone 2a rather than the Phone 2a Plus.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
