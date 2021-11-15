Xiaomi has been on a phone-launching spree of late, starting with the announcement of the Redmi Note 11 series in China last month. One of the Note 11 series handsets — the Redmi Note 11 — soon made it to Europe as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It looks like the same device will launch in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Earlier today, Redmi India sent out invites for the launch of a budget smartphone called the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The invite was also posted on Redmi India’s social media handles. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be positioned as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which was launched barely four months ago.

Break-neck speed for those who live life in the fast lane! Brace yourselves for the arrival of Redmi's #NextGenRacer. 🚥 The all-new #5G enabled #RedmiNote11T5G is coming your way on 30.11.2021. 🏁 Gear up for the race of the season here:

👉 https://t.co/vG106xqjE7 pic.twitter.com/lTWqYS73rJ — Redmi India – #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) November 15, 2021

While Redmi stopped short of divulging key specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Ishan Agrawal, a popular smartphone leaker from India, teamed with tech blog 91Mobiles to reveal that the Note 11T 5G is in fact a rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G/Redmi Note 11. If this turns out to be accurate, we can expect the Redmi Note 11T 5G to feature roughly the same specs as the original Redmi Note 11.

These include a 6.6-inch, 90Hz IPS LCD panel and the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. We also expect the Redmi Note 11T 5G to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33-watt fast charging. It remains to be seen whether Redmi India ships the phone with a 33-watt charger in the box, though. The camera configuration on the Redmi Note 11T 5G includes dual rear cameras and a single 16MP front-facing unit for selfies. The primary camera on the back is likely to be a 50-megapixel sensor, while the secondary 8MP camera will be paired with an ultrawide lens.

At launch, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will run MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11. There will be multiple storage variants on offer, ranging from an entry-level 6GB+64GB variant to a top-end 8GB+128GB model. There will be three color options: Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue. The Redmi Note 10T 5G could turn out to be the last major smartphone launch in India from Xiaomi for 2021, with the company likely to launch the rest of the Redmi Note 11 lineup starting early 2022.

Editors' Recommendations