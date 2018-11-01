Digital Trends
Mobile

The rise and fall of the Android tablet

Rose Behar
By
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Jullian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

In 2010, there was ample potential for a thriving Android tablet market. Apple had just released its first iPad, and there was consumer excitement for the form factor. Surely Android manufacturers could cash in on that excitement and eat up a large part of the market with reasonably-priced options, right? After all, the recipe worked for phones using the same open-source operating system, why wouldn’t it work for tablets?

It didn’t. Yes, there are some Android tablets on the market today, but they aren’t a point of pride for the ecosystem. One of the most successful manufacturers of Android tablets over the past several years is Amazon, which uses a form of Android (Fire OS) that doesn’t even feature the Google Play Store or come pre-loaded with Google’s proprietary apps. Amazon’s Fire tablets are ultra-inexpensive and focused on content consumption, a perfect media player for children. But for those willing to pay more — sometimes a lot more — for a great media consumption device, the iPad remains the digital slate of choice, and most Android manufacturers (minus Samsung and Huawei) have backed away.

Don’t take our word for it. The message that Android tablets are dead comes straight from Google, which didn’t offer the Android Pie developer preview on any tablets, and briefly took down the tablet page on its Android website in June. Even though this was supposedly a mistake, the page itself isn’t very inspiring, featuring only three aging tablets: The Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 (likely the last of its kind), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0, and Sony Xperia Z4. How did we get here, and what ultimately killed Android tablets? It’s a winding road with a number of missteps, making it difficult to point to one key reason. Ultimately, a confluence of factors led to the downfall.

Poor tablet optimization

To begin with, Android tablets got off to a bad start with the 2010 Galaxy Tab. Samsung was eager to compete with Apple’s new iPad, but the device used Android 2.2, which had no tablet optimization, along with the company’s poorly-optimized TouchWiz software. It was essentially an over-sized smartphone in ill-fitting clothes. When Google released Android 3.0 Honeycomb, a version of the operating system designed to improve the tablet experience, it led to poor third-party app optimization for Android tablets. Developers didn’t want to jump through another hoop after building an app for Android 2.3 Gingerbread, so many eschewed optimizing for the tablet.

Meanwhile, Apple’s tablet software was progressing at a quick pace in its walled garden, and developers had both the tools to develop for the platform and the encouragement from consumers necessary to spur tablet app optimization.

The focus for Android manufacturers remained squarely on smartphones, and when the phablet trend kicked off with the Samsung Galaxy Note II, it only further doomed the Android slate. Phablets were the best of both worlds — a large display, sometimes paired with a stylus, and great app support. Even one of the more well-received Android tablets, the 2013 Nexus 7, leaned toward being a big handset, with its 7-inch display. The subsequent growth of plus-size smartphones was undoubtedly a major nail in the coffin for the Android tablet.

That’s not to say Android tablets were stagnating at the time. There were plenty of well-built and genuinely innovative devices. In fact, the market was at risk of over-saturation. The sheer number of options were daunting, given there was no standard of quality that you could rely on. Quite the opposite, in fact. Buying an Android tablet was a bit of a gamble.

Buying an Android tablet was a bit of a gamble.

As manufacturers found little traction in the tablet market, they slowly began to withdraw. We’re left with barely a handful of flagship tablets that can go against the iPad, like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4. Android fans tend to agree that the 2016 Pixel C from Google was the last great Android tablet. Even that device, though, wasn’t meant to run Android alone — or at least, that’s what reports suggested at the time. Instead, it was supposed to run browser-based Chrome OS, or offer both Android and Chrome OS on the same device, but the touch interface for the latter wasn’t coming along quickly enough.

Rising back from the ashes

Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Chrome OS has come a long way in the past few years, though, and it’s clear to see that this is the operating system Google is pinning its hopes on for larger touch interface devices. While Google may have missed its shot at the tablet market for media consumption, it has a great opportunity on the productivity side of things. Chromebooks have always been a big hit in schools due to the inexpensive price and popular, easy-to-use G Suite software (e.g. Gmail, Drive and more). In 2017, Google brought the Play Store to Chrome OS, allowing the operating system access to millions of Android apps.

Now, undoubtedly spurred on by Microsoft’s success with its Windows-based Surface 2-in-1s, Google’s move towards a hybrid laptop-tablet form factor makes a lot of sense. In some ways, it’s positioned for greater success over Microsoft’s Surface because it has a robust mobile app ecosystem that translates much better to a 2-in-1 than a miniaturized version of a heavyweight OS like Windows, designed for desktops. It’s also important to note that 2-in-1s aren’t the only form factor: In March Acer launched the world’s first Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook Tab 10. In October, Google revealed the Pixel Slate, which very much feels like what the Pixel C was meant to be — Chrome OS in a thin form factor for productivity, paired with a breadth of Android apps for everything else.

Some diehard Android fans aren’t too happy about Chrome OS devices rising from the ashes of the Android tablet’s failure. There is fair reason — Android apps aren’t optimized perfectly for the larger screen, and things like notifications don’t work as smoothly as they do on Android. These apps still feel like a “Plan B” approach following the death of Android tablets. But ultimately, it’s an extremely promising market segment for Google, one that Apple now wants a piece of, as was made clear at its March education event. Somehow, miraculously, after all those years of flailing in the Android tablet market, Google has positioned itself perfectly in the tablet productivity space. One couldn’t hope for a better reinvention.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
Up Next

DT Daily: Foldable smartphones, the future of Apple Music, and BlizzCon
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
HTC Dream / T-Mobile G1 / HTC G1 - The first android phone
Mobile

A look back at the first Android phone, 10 years later

Android's first device was a chunky little slider phone that had poor battery life, but even so, it showed potential. Ten years later, we look back at the mobile phone that started Android's steady march to dominate the mobile market.
Posted By Rose Behar
Samsung Galaxy Book 2
Computing

The Surface Pro 6 dominates, but do the Galaxy Book 2 and Pixel Slate impress?

The 2-in-1 space is more hotly competitive than ever and the latest products from Samsung and Google are part of that portable punch-up. To see how their latest hardware compares, we pitted the Galaxy Book 2 vs. Pixel Slate.
Posted By Jon Martindale
samsung galaxy book 2 review feat
Product Review

Despite its superb screen, Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 can’t scratch the Surface

Samsung’s latest Windows tablet comes with the Snapdragon 850 Processor — instead of Intel inside. LTE. But at $1,000, is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 truly worth the price? We dive deeper to find out.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 1Gbps LTE Advanced network is now up and running in more than 225 cities

Sprint announced that it successfully rolled out its 1Gbps LTE Advanced network in more than 225 cities, essentially meaning that if you live in any decently sized city in the U.S., you'll be able to take advantage of the super fast speeds.
Posted By Christian de Looper
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
alphabet second quarter 2016 earnings android lollipop at google feat
Mobile

Who’s Bugdroid? Meet the cute mascot of Android

If you’re curious about where Android’s mascot came from, what it’s called, who designed it, and how it took off, then we have the answers for you right here. Join us for a closer look at Bugdroid --- the Android mascot.
Posted By Simon Hill
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Step aside set-top boxes, the best streaming sticks are tiny and just as powerful

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra against the Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
all phones released and annouced in october smartphones
Mobile

October was a smartphone smorgasbord. Here are all the new releases you missed

If you thought Halloween was the scariest thing this month, then you clearly didn't see our work schedule for the month. Here are all the phones that were announced and released this Techtober.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter tests home screen button that offers more control of your timeline

Twitter recently relaunched its reverse-chronological timeline, but accessing it means diving into settings. Now the company is testing a button on the main screen that lets you switch between the two different styles of timeline.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
royole flexpai folding smartphone news folded
Mobile

Crazily named Royole Flexpai phone folds up for a glimpse of the future

Excited about folding smartphones, but curious about the design? Look in amazement at the Royole Flexpai, our first good look at what foldable smartphones may look like in the near future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The best OnePlus 6T cases to keep the flagship killer slaying

The OnePlus 6T is a solid choice if you want a great flagship. But your powerful new phone can be put out of commission with a single drop. Here are the best OnePlus 6T cases to keep your phone safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t-mobile
Mobile

For a limited time, T-Mobile One customers can add a new line for free

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar