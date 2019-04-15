Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy Fold won't sell unlocked, but here's where it's available

Christian de Looper
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally here. The phone is arguably the most groundbreaking phone of the past few years, serving as one of the first foldable phones, and perhaps the single most important foldable phone. Sure, it’s expensive — but it’s also not really aimed at most consumers, instead serving as a buyable proof-of-concept for those that enjoy being the first to check out new technology.

If you’re one of those people, then you may be wondering where you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fold for yourself — and thankfully, it’s available through carriers in the U.S. The device is available in a few different variations, with the most notable differences being the fact that there’s a standard Samsung Galaxy Fold, and a Galaxy Fold 5G, which, as the name suggests, can connect to 5G networks. You can learn more about the Galaxy Fold’s specs and features here.

Here’s everything you need to know about buying the new foldable Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Unlocked

Unfortunately, at this time it doesn’t seem as though the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available unlocked. You’ll have to make peace with buying through AT&T or T-Mobile if you want to get the phone for yourself. We’ll update this article if Samsung ultimately decides to release an unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, whether it be the standard version, or the 5G version, which will be available from carriers in May.

Carriers

Samsung is only selling the Galaxy Fold through some carriers in the U.S. — AT&T, and T-Mobile. If you’re a customer of another carrier, you will have to switch to AT&T or T-Mobile if you want to use the new phone.

AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-order straight from AT&T. You can pre-order the phone both online and in-store, with online options including AT&T or the Samsung website. It will be available in stores starting on April 26.

What about pricing? Well, the phone isn’t cheap — to get it, you’ll need to pay $66 per month for 30 months, which equates to a total of $1,980. On AT&T, the phone’s available colors are space silver or cosmos black, though if you order through the Samsung website, you can get it in astro blue.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile isn’t getting the Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-order period like AT&T — so to get the phone on T-Mobile, you need to wait until April 25 at 9 p.m. PT. It will be available in select T-Mobile stores on April 26. Exact pricing for the phone on T-Mobile has yet to be revealed, but we will update this article when we hear more. Expect the phone to total $1,980, like AT&T, which will equate to around $55 per month for 36 months.

