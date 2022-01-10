  1. Mobile

Samsung’s newly official Galaxy S21 FE gets the Exynos treatment globally

Prakhar Khanna
By

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, probably the most leaked-about smartphone in the company’s history, was finally unveiled at CES 2022. The handset carried a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system on a chip in the U.S., but nothing was revealed about the processor for international models. We’ve now gotten confirmation that, following the lead of the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has decided to give its latest FE device the Exynos treatment. The company has announced an Exynos 2100-equipped Galaxy S21 FE in India.

The rest of the specifications remain the same, but here’s what you can expect if you missed it. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Exynos variant features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. It also gets an optical fingerprint scanner under the display, which is different from Galaxy S21’s faster ultrasonic sensor.

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung

The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2100 chipset, and paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast wired charging at 25 watts and wireless charging at 15W. It also comes with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging to charge other devices like your earbuds with the smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 FE sports a triple rear camera setup. It has a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The primary sensor is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. You get a third, 8MP lens that offers 3X optical zoom and up to 30X digital zoom using an f/2.4 lens setup. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and an 81-degree wide field of view. It starts at 54,999 Indian rupees ($743).

Editors' Recommendations

Best MacBook deals and sales for January 2022

Macbook Air (2018) Review

This change to Alt + Tab in Windows 11 is making people very happy

microsoft surface laptop studio review 600

The iPhone SE 2022 will likely arrive in March or April

iPhone SE 2022 launching in Q1 Gurman

FAA says 50 U.S. airports won’t get expanded 5G coverage until later in 2022

Three silhouetted passengers in airport waiting area with large airliner in background.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might offer the fastest S Pen ever

samsung galaxy s22 ultra stylus

Genshin Impact was the most-tweeted-about game in 2021

A Genshin Impact character hops across ice.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free mobile game worthy of your time

Rocket League Sideswipe

Intel’s budget Core i3-12100 outperformed AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600 in many games

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

How to increase IVs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The protagonist and his friend attacked by bird Pokemon.

We could see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 12GB GPU as soon as tomorrow

RTX 3080 graphics card on a table.

Best Peloton alternatives for January 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6: The battle of the affordable flagships

The camera app of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Now’s your chance to get McAfee Total Protection for up to $100 off

Woman shopping online and protected by McAfee Total Protection.