Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE, probably the most leaked-about smartphone in the company’s history, was finally unveiled at CES 2022. The handset carried a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system on a chip in the U.S., but nothing was revealed about the processor for international models. We’ve now gotten confirmation that, following the lead of the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has decided to give its latest FE device the Exynos treatment. The company has announced an Exynos 2100-equipped Galaxy S21 FE in India.

The rest of the specifications remain the same, but here’s what you can expect if you missed it. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Exynos variant features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate. It also gets an optical fingerprint scanner under the display, which is different from Galaxy S21’s faster ultrasonic sensor.

The device is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2100 chipset, and paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB or 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast wired charging at 25 watts and wireless charging at 15W. It also comes with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging to charge other devices like your earbuds with the smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 FE sports a triple rear camera setup. It has a 12-megapixel primary wide-angle with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The primary sensor is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. You get a third, 8MP lens that offers 3X optical zoom and up to 30X digital zoom using an f/2.4 lens setup. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and an 81-degree wide field of view. It starts at 54,999 Indian rupees ($743).

Editors' Recommendations