Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has leaked months ahead of its expected launch in 2022. The new reports purport to reveal the specs of the model and showcase a line that’s not very different from the S21. The specs come from Samsung tipster Ice Universe on Weibo (courtesy of GSMArena).

Samsung is reportedly launching three models — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra — as it did last year and the year before. The S22 is to be the smallest, with a 6.06-inch FHD+ 1080p display at 120Hz, while the Galaxy S22+ boasts a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and the S22 Ultra comes in with a massive 6.81-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. It’s worth noting if this leak is accurate, Samsung would actually be shrinking the size of its screens, with the screens dropping in size from the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra’s 6.2, 6.7, and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

Camera-wise, the S22 and S22+ are said to share the same 50-megapixel (MP) main camera, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra will remain the photography powerhouse of the family, packing a 108Mp main camera and a selection of three 12 MP cameras — one for telephoto, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and an ultrawide camera. Designwise, the trio are very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21’s cameras.

If these reports are true, the S22 would be a mild evolution and refinement of the S21 formula. Despite concerning sales for Samsung, the S21 has proven to be one of the best Android phones released this year. An evolutionary update would simply refine what already works. The only concerns are the batteries, with Samsung lowering the capacity of all phones. One report claims that the S22 line would have a 3,800mAh battery for the base S22, with the S22+ and the S22 Ultra coming with 4,600mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. Another report from Galaxy Club claims that the S22+ would have an advertised 4,500mAh capacity with an actual 4,370mAh capacity.

CPU/GPU

Exynos 2200 with AMD mRDNA GPU (low yield, available in select markets) – Samsung 4LPE (=5LPP)

Snapdragon 898 with Adreno GPU (available in most markets) – Samsung 4LPX RAM, ROM config/Design (https://t.co/sX5H7nvUZX)

Identical to the S21 Series (2/2) — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) August 15, 2021

Samsung will reportedly remain with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 898 chips over its in-house Exynos 2200 chip. An earlier report from leaker FrontTron claimed that Samsung will only ship Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 models on select markets.

With the S22 launch set for January 2022 at the very earliest, it’ll take a while for leaks to become clearer.

Editors' Recommendations