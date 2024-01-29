 Skip to main content
Ordering a Galaxy S24? Don’t forget you need a power adapter

Andrew Morrisey
Samsung recently started taking pre-orders for its brand new Galaxy S24 phone, and there are some things we already like about it. However, the Galaxy S24 doesn’t come with a charger, so you’ll need to get yourself a power adapter if you’ve put in an order. There are several options out there for new Galaxy S24 owners, and our top pick is the Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger. You can read onward for more on why we like it. Another consideration is the OEM charger that you can purchase directly from Samsung, and you can read onward for more information on it as well.

Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger — $45

Several devices plugged into the Belkin BoostCharge 3-port USB-C wall charger on a bedside table.
Belkin

The Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger is our top pick for Samsung Galaxy S24 owners in search of a way to charge the device. While the Galaxy S24 is likely to land among the best phones at some point, it falls short when it comes to providing this particular accessory. You’re going to have to spend a few bucks to get a charger when you purchase the Galaxy S24, and the Belkin costs slightly less than Samsung’s native charger. It offers quite a bit more, however, as it has three USB-C ports that allow you to charge multiple devices at a time. The Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger provides 67-watts of power for use with USB-C smartphones, tablets, and even laptops, making it super versatile and something to go along with the other accessories you need for your Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung 45-watt Power Adapter with Cable — $50

The Samsung 45-watt power adapter with cable and Samsung devices against a white background.
Samsung

While Samsung’s native Galaxy S24 power adapter costs slightly more than the Belkin BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger and has only one port for connecting a device, it’s the charger you should consider if you want to ensure your Galaxy S24 ecosystem is entirely Samsung. This is the power adapter that would have come with the S24 had Samsung stopped including power adapters with its smartphone lineup. It’s compatible with a lot of devices, including all Galaxy phones, all Galaxy Watches, and all Galaxy Buds products. It has fast-charging capabilities and it comes with an extra-long 1.8-meter cable.

