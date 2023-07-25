The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a tablet that offers a balanced combination of performance and price, is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $130 instead of $160. That’s $30 in savings on a device that will give you amazing value, but you’ll only get it if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. There’s no telling when it will expire, but since affordable tablet deals like this usually don’t last long, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars on Walmart, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the retailer’s most popular tablets simply because of its low price. It’s equipped with the MediaTek MT8768T processor and 3GB of RAM, which is on the low end for tablets, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device won’t challenge the best tablets in terms of performance, but it’s enough for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s 8.7-inch display featuring 1340 x 800 resolution is large enough so that you can see all the details, but still compact to keep the tablet portable.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with Android 11 out of the box, but you can upgrade it to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. The tablet offers 32GB of storage, but if that’s insufficient for you, you can expand the device’s capacity through its microSD card slot.

For a cheap but dependable tablet for everyday use, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It’s already affordable at its original price of $160, but it’s currently even cheaper at just $130 after a $30 discount from Walmart. This offer will probably attract a lot of attention, so there’s likely not much time left before stocks run out. If you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will meet your needs and it matches your budget, go ahead and complete the transaction so that you’ll enjoy the savings.

