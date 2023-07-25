 Skip to main content
Best Buy just dropped the price of this popular Samsung tablet to $130

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, a tablet that offers a balanced combination of performance and price, is currently on sale from Best Buy for just $130 instead of $160. That’s $30 in savings on a device that will give you amazing value, but you’ll only get it if you’re able to take advantage of this offer. There’s no telling when it will expire, but since affordable tablet deals like this usually don’t last long, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

With nearly 2,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars on Walmart, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the retailer’s most popular tablets simply because of its low price. It’s equipped with the MediaTek MT8768T processor and 3GB of RAM, which is on the low end for tablets, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device won’t challenge the best tablets in terms of performance, but it’s enough for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s 8.7-inch display featuring 1340 x 800 resolution is large enough so that you can see all the details, but still compact to keep the tablet portable.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with Android 11 out of the box, but you can upgrade it to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. The tablet offers 32GB of storage, but if that’s insufficient for you, you can expand the device’s capacity through its microSD card slot.

For a cheap but dependable tablet for everyday use, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It’s already affordable at its original price of $160, but it’s currently even cheaper at just $130 after a $30 discount from Walmart. This offer will probably attract a lot of attention, so there’s likely not much time left before stocks run out. If you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will meet your needs and it matches your budget, go ahead and complete the transaction so that you’ll enjoy the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with
Samsung’s clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is $150 off today
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting on a bench.

With the imminent announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, savvy shoppers are already hunting for discounts for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There's no better time to purchase the foldable smartphone than during Amazon's Prime Day, as a $150 discount pulls the price of its 128GB version down to $850 from its original price of $1,000. However, like with most Prime Day phone deals for devices made by the top brands, we're not expecting this offer to last long, so if you're interested, you're going to have to buy it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
It will be a while before you'll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount -- it's not even officially launched yet -- but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more than just a consolation prize. The foldable smartphone is a treasure because of its excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2640 x 1080 resolution, support for HDR10+, and a variable refresh rate that scales up to 120Hz. There's also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED 512 x 260 resolution screen on the cover where you can see notifications, access cards in Samsung Wallet, adjust settings, and view widgets.

Prime Day deal knocks $700 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Reading book on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking for a new and unique phone is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It's usually priced at $1,800 with recent discounts bringing it down to $1,400 occasionally at Amazon. Right now though, you can buy it for $1,100 so you have an overall saving of $700. This makes now a really good time to buy if you've been considering one for a while. Easily one of the more substantial Prime Day phone deals around, it's certainly not going to be available for long. Here's a quick look at what to expect from the phone.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is truly demonstrating that foldable phones are coming of age. If you're looking for one of the best folding phones, you absolutely need this one. It's different from your regular phone and certainly memorable. On the outside, you have a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2,316 x 904 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. Open it up and you get a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate that's variable, along with a 2,176 x 1,812 resolution. Both screens look great and the crease is hardly noticeable once opened up.

Usually $330, this Samsung tablet is on sale for $180 for Prime Day
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

There's no better time to buy an affordable tablet than during Amazon's Prime Day, as you'll be able to take advantage of attention-catching discounts like this $150 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. You'll be getting the device for just $180 instead of $330 -- even cheaper than its previously lowest price this year of $209 -- but you'll need to make the purchase as fast as you can because as with most Prime Day deals, we're not sure if stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may not be challenging the best tablets in terms of performance, but with its octa-core processor featuring a peak clock speed of 2 GHz, it's more than enough for your multimedia needs. The device won't be able to handle demanding tasks like video editing, but if you're only planning to use the device for watching streaming content, browsing social media, playing video games, or all of these, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won't disappoint. The tablet's 10.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution promises vivid colors and sharp details, and it's part of the reasons why we've included it in our roundup of the best Android tablets as the top midrange option.

