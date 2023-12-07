 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line prices slashed for the holidays

If you’re thinking about getting a tablet for a holiday gift — whether for a loved one or for yourself — you should check out the discounts that are available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line of devices. The previous-generation tablets are still pretty reliable by today’s standards, and they offer amazing value because of Samsung’s discounts. For their 128GB versions, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is down to $510 from $700 for $190 in savings, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is down to $630 from $900 for $270 in savings, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is down to $720 from $1,100 for $380 in savings. If you’re interested in any of these tablet deals, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want the device to arrive before the rush of the holiday season starts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) — $510, was $700

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is held up on top of a desk.
Framesira/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth movements on the display, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM that enables fast performance while you launch and use apps. What makes it stand out from other Android tablets is its suite of productivity features, including the customizable Edge Panel, the versatility of the S Pen, and the ability to function as a portable monitor, among others. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 also has an 8,000 mAh battery and the option to expand its storage capacity by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128GB) — $630, was $900

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with most of the things that you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM, its productivity features, and expandable storage by up to 1TB. However, the upgrades that warrant the extra cost include a bigger and better 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 10,090 mAh battery. With these specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ can better serve as a laptop replacement if you also buy its keyboard cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB) — $720, was $1,100

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S-Pen against a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the premium option in this line of tablets, with a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen that’s perfect for working with multimedia content and watching videos, and a 11,200 mAh battery that supports this large display. You’re still getting 8GB of RAM, but you have the option of selecting models with more RAM and storage capacity, though the tablet still support microSD cards for up to 1TB of extra space. The power and productivity features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, however, makes it a decent challenger to the capabilities of 2-in-1 laptops.

