Designed to rival the iPad Pro, Samsung’s best tablet is $150 off

A teenager uses his Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on the sidewalk.
Samsung

There are a lot of options out there if you’re looking to get yourself one of the best tablets, but if you’re looking to grab some savings as well, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The popular tablet makes a great alternative to the Apple iPad Pro and it’s marked down to $950 at Best Buy right now. This is one of the best tablet deals you’ll find today, as the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra regularly costs $1,100. This deal makes for a savings of $150, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

When the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was first released we called it not only the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup, but also the king of tablets. And while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now the newest Galaxy Tab on the market, the S8 Ultra is still a more than worthy option. The screen comes in at 14.6 inches, which is one of the larger displays you’ll find in a tablet. It’s an immersive and responsive display that’s good for watching all of your favorite content, or for creating content of your own.

Because of the Galaxy Tab S9=8 Ultra’s larger frame, it can handle more internal hardware than other tablets. It has a powerful processor that can handle desktop-level apps such as Microsoft 365. As it’s built for this deal, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with 128GB of storage space, which should be plenty for such apps, as well as for smaller media libraries. But this tablet can be used in a number of ways beyond creating. It has a 4K camera as well as a front-facing camera for video chats and meetings. And no matter how hard you push it throughout the day, it gets amazing battery life and can get charged back to 100% quickly with fast charging technology.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra would regularly set you back $1,100, today you can grab it for just $950. This is a savings of $150, and a more affordable price than you’ll find amongst Apple’s iPad Pro lineup. Free shipping and in-store pickup options are included with a purchase.

