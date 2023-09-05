A new limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just landed

In one of the most unexpected phone deals this year, Amazon reduced the price of the 256GB version of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $200, so you’ll only have to pay $800 for the foldable smartphone instead of its sticker price of $1,000. This offer will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you’re planning to upgrade your phone, you might as well go for one of the latest models if you can get it for cheaper than usual. Hurry up and complete your purchase as the bargain may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which just rolled out last month, already grabbed a spot in our list of the best phones as the best flip phone. There’s a lot to like about it, including its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a water-resistant design with an IPX8 rating, a dual-lens setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP ultrawide selfie lens inside on top of the main display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also ships with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 over Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

In our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, we identified the latest version of the smartphone as the one worth buying because of the better outer screen with a larger size of 3.4 inches and support for more apps and widgets, an improved hinge that folds down flatter, and an updated processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. If you want a flip phone, there’s no better option than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is less than a month old, but you can already get it with a discount if you buy the foldable smartphone from Amazon. The 256GB model is down to $800 from $1,000, for savings of $200, but since this is a limited-time offer, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. If you don’t, there’s a chance that you miss out on one of the most attractive Samsung phone deals we’ve seen recently.

Editors' Recommendations