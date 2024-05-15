Forget the Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Motorola Razr is only $500 today

Looking for great phone deals on stylish phones? Check out the Motorola Razr which is currently down to $500 when you buy direct from Motorola. Normally priced at $700, you’re saving $200 off the regular price which is a pretty sweet deal indeed. If you’re keen to learn more about the stylish phone, here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr

Considered to be one of the best Android phones for anyone considering a cheap foldable Android phone, the Motorola Razr looks great. It’s lightweight and compact being a folding Android phone that isn’t incredibly expensive.

Its camera system is great for the price. Its main module has two cameras — a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilization while there’s also laser autofocus. A 13MP wide-angle lens has a 120-degree field of view too with the 32MP selfie camera perfect for taking more personal shots. It can also take video at up to UHD resolution at 60 frames per second.

For the screens, you get a 6.9-inch inner screen with 144Hz refresh rate. It looks super smooth and colorful with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. The cover screen is a 1.5-inch OLED panel which is small but makes it clear to see the selection of widgets you can choose from. It isn’t an always-on display but that’s a small price to pay at this price range. It also feels robust which is why it’s one of the best phones for anyone seeking a folding device. Another cute detail is the Moo character which brightens up the cover screen any time you look at it. It’s a small thing but it instantly endears you towards the phone.

For performance, there’s a midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor which is just fine for multitasking and general phone use, as well as a little gaming although it can run warm.

A great mid-range folding phone option for anyone who wants to own something a little different, the Motorola Razr is currently on sale at Motorola. It usually costs $700 but it’s currently down to $500 right now with different color options available. The $200 saving is unlikely to stick around for long so check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations