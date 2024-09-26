For Motorola’s 96th anniversary it’s offering up to $400 off the razer+

When it comes to unique phone designs, you’ll find an alternative model from just about every major phone manufacturer. And when we say “alternative,” we’re talking about screens, performance, and features (but not necessarily all three categories) that try something different, at least compared to more traditional builds like the Samsung Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15. That’s where hardware like the Motorola razr+ comes into play.

This signature device from a fantastic company is discounted on Amazon and Motorola this week.

Motorola razr+ 2023 (256GB, Unlocked) — $1,000 $600 40% off

The 2023 version of the Motorola razr+ is still one of the coolest and most surprising phones we’ve had the opportunity to test. With its 6.9-inch pOLED screen and 3.6-inch external display, impressive camera setup, and Snapdragon 8 CPU, the 2023 razr+ is built for casual and more advanced smartphone users alike. Plus, its durable design ensures that it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

And thanks to its multi-angle Flex View design, you’ll be able to stand the phone upright on its hinge, allowing you to capture subjects from all-new angles. This unique design also enhances your viewing experience, making it perfect for watching videos or video calling.

Motorola razr+ 2024 (256GB, Unlocked) — $1,000 $900 10% off

The latest version of the Motorola razr+ builds on its predecessor in a number of ways. First and foremost, you’ll be getting a faster and more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a bigger 4-inch cover screen (compared to the 3.6-inch outer display of the razr+ 2023), and up to 14 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Motorola also promises three major OS upgrades and four years of security patches for this phone.

It’s hard to say how long these Amazon deals are going to last, so we recommend taking advantage of one or both promos before it’s too late. Save $400 on the Motorola razr+ 2023 and $100 on the razr+ 2024 when you order through Amazon or Motorola, and do take a look at some of the other Motorola phone deals we’ve been digging up. We also have a list of more general foldable phone deals.