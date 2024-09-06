How to get up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is an incredible Android device with two beautiful screens, an excellent camera system, and a bevy of other great features. It’s also one of the more expensive mobile gadgets of 2024, which is why we’d like to highlight this terrific offer we found while searching for Samsung deals:

Those interested in purchasing the 512GB unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be able to get up to $1,200 off the phone when trading in an older phone or tablet.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

As far as we’re concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the coolest smartphones on the market right now. There are lots of standout features on the latest generation of this device, but the beating heart and lungs of the Fold 6 lay in its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Android 14, and Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1.

Taking over where the Gen 2 chip left off, Qualcomm’s revamped chip delivers exceptional performance across the board. Expect fast UI navigation, quick load times, and improved battery life. Samsung also provides up to seven years of major OS and security updates.

If you’re all about a bright and bold smartphone screen, the Fold 6 brings the wow factor. You’ll be working with a 7.6-inch AMOLED interior screen (2160 x 1856) and a 6.3-inch cover display (2376 x 968), plus an adaptive refresh rate running between 1 and 120Hz. Whether you’re watching Netflix, playing a game, editing photos, or organizing your daily to-do list, the Fold 6 provides enough sharp-looking real estate for any task.

If you’re the photographic type, the Fold 6 has one of the most robust camera systems of any modern phone. It features a range of precision-tuned lenses (10MP up to 50MP), so you’ll be taking some of the best pictures you’ve ever snapped with the Fold 6!

On a full charge, you can expect the phone to last for about 11 hours. The phone’s USB-C 3.2 port handles charging.

This Samsung promotion isn’t going to be around forever. If you’ve got an old phone collecting dust, now is the time to trade up and save! Get up to $1,200 toward an unlocked 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade up and purchase through Samsung.

Want to see even more double-screen phone promos? Here's a complete list of foldable phone deals. We also have an extensive list of Samsung Galaxy deals for you to look through.