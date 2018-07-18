Samsung mocks iPhone X download speed in new ad for Galaxy S9

Share

Samsung has always had fun poking fun at Apple and its devotees when it comes to smartphones. With every new Galaxy handset, the Korean tech company goes all in on mocking its big rival by putting out amusing ads that seek to persuade consumers to reject the iPhone in favor of one of its own offerings.

The latest commercial from Samsung, set inside an Apple Store, is no different. The 30-second ad shows an exchange between a customer and an Apple “genius,” so-called because of their supposed expert knowledge of all things Apple. Except that the fella in this ad fails to answer the only question thrown at him.

The ad starts with the customer, Rosie, confirming with the genius that “the iPhone X doesn’t have the fastest download speeds.”

The genius agrees, but points out that it’s “faster than the iPhone 8.”

Rosie comes back with a line about the iPhone X being slower than Samsung’s Galaxy S9, a statement that prompts the genius to twist and contort his face in a way that surely no genius face has ever twisted or contorted before. As the various elements of his face return to their usual positions, the woman lands the killer blow, saying, “But I thought [the iPhone X] was the smartphone of the future.”

Unable to respond orally, and with his facial features unwilling to perform a second dance, the genius smiles and offers a more sober expression that suggests he, and indeed Apple, have been rumbled. He’s speechless, and the commercial ends right there.

Rosie is so determined to tout the Galaxy S9 that you’d be forgiven for thinking she already has the phone in her pocket and merely enjoys spending her spare time trolling members of staff in Apple Stores.

Samsung used recent data from internet speed-test company Ookla as the basis for its claim about the Galaxy S9’s download speed. The study indicated that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus sport speeds of up to 37 percent faster than the iPhone X, 17 percent faster than the Google Pixel 2, and 38 percent faster than the Galaxy S7.

Of course, there’s a lot more to a phone’s performance than just download speeds, and there are plenty of iPhone X owners perfectly happy with their Apple-made handset. But if you’re in the market for an upgrade and can’t decide between the X and the S9, check out our handy comparison guide. Don’t forget, too, that there are plenty of other excellent phone makers out there besides Apple and Samsung, so be sure to look for the best phone and deal that suits the way you intend to use it.