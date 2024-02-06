 Skip to main content
Samsung’s new fitness tracker could be released any day now

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Leaked photo showing the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 wearable devices in boxes.
GizmoChina

It seems that Samsung is nearing the launch of its anticipated Galaxy Fit 3 wearable device. This new device will succeed the Galaxy Fit 2, which is almost three years old.

The Galaxy Fit 3 was accidentally revealed on a Samsung website just days ago, and now some retail boxes have been spotted in the wild, according to Gizmochina. Although the retail boxes don’t reveal any new information that we didn’t already know, they do suggest that Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy Fit 3 very soon.

As you can see in the image above, the Galaxy Fit 3 looks to arrive in at least two colors: white and black. However, there’s no way of knowing what material will be used for the watch body. As previously noted, the Samsung UAE website was the first to leak information about the Galaxy Fit 3. Although the content was removed quickly, it was still available in the website’s cache. According to the leak, the upcoming Galaxy Fit 3 will significantly upgrade the previous model.

A leaked image likely showing a Samsung Galaxy FIt 3 smartwatch.
Samsung UAE

The Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, measuring 40mm diagonally. The watch will have up to 13 days of battery life between charges. The wearable will also have advanced health tracking features, safety features like fall detection, and over 100 customizable watch faces.

The upcoming wearable device could also have a sleep coach function that offers personalized recommendations to users on improving their sleep habits based on their sleep patterns and routines. This feature was also present on the Galaxy Watch 6 released last year.

The leaked information about the Galaxy Fit 3 suggests that it will have a similar shape to the Apple Watch. However, it is not expected to be a direct competitor to the Apple Watch. The starting price of the Apple Watch SE 2 is $249, while the Galaxy Fit 3 may be priced as low as $99. This puts it in the same price range as the Fitbit Charge 6 and Fitbit Inspire 3.

Image showing something with a Galaxy Fit 3 on their wrist.
Samsung UAE

If the leaks are accurate, Samsung will likely reveal the Galaxy Fit 3 soon. However, it is unclear why the company didn’t announce it earlier this year when it launched the Galaxy S24 series.

This news follows Samsung’s tease that it’s working on the Galaxy Ring. If both devices are released this year, 2024 could be a significant year for Samsung’s health initiatives.

