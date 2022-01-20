Samsung confirms February Unpacked event for Galaxy S22

Samsung has finally confirmed its long-rumored February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022. There, the company is launching the next Galaxy series flagship — the Samsung Galaxy S22 — with rumors saying a Galaxy Tab S8 could also make an appearance. Samsung hasn’t quite said when precisely the February Unpacked event is set for, but rumors have pointed to dates between February 8 and February 11.

Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked Event takes on a different role this year. With no Note series phone even expected, expectations are high as to what Samsung could do to wring excitement out of its regular, non-foldable smartphone launch.

What else is coming from Unpacked?

Aside from saying the launch would be of the most “Note-worthy S series device” yet, playing on rumors of the S22 Ultra being a Galaxy Note replacement, Samsung’s TM Roh, head of Samsung Mobile, sets a high bar for this next Galaxy. “With it, you will own the night – taking the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone. You will also dominate the day with power, speed, and tools that can’t be found elsewhere,” he wrote in a blog post. “You will enjoy cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet. All while feeling good about being part of the most sustainable Galaxy ecosystem. And, yes, you will help Samsung rewrite the future of smartphones once again.”

With phones like the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 already wowing either with a focus on innovative software or by nailing the basics with tightness and precision, Samsung has its work cut out for it if the S22 is going to rewrite the future.

Samsung is also expected to announce a set of tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra, at the event. The Galaxy Tab S7 was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, so it could be another product line to get a release.

Interestingly, there’s also an opportunity to pre-order the anticipated Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 almost immediately even if they haven’t officially been announced. Samsung will open its Reserve Now offers at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow, Friday, January 21, on Samsung.com. You’ll be able to reserve your purchase of the latest Galaxy device early, and be eligible for $50 of Samsung credit toward other Galaxy products.

